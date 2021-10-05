Quinté + of Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in Angers: the forecasts

Classical Music Playlist, October 6, 2021 in Angers – TROT ATTELE. Grand Prix Anjou-Maine – International race – group III – 3125 meters – Trotters from 5 to 10 years old. Departure at 1:50 p.m. 16 starters.

In terms of quality, the field holds up, but this is only a trompe l’oeil because almost half of the starters can be scratched in one go: either they make their comeback, or they have others. races in the head.

This is the case for numbers 1, 2, 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13, whose coaches accompany this engagement with a red emoji on the Trot website. We have also eliminated the 4 WHOLE LOTTA, which comes in with the rail, and the 14 CLARCK SOTHO, because you have to take a minimum of risk.

We are therefore fully on the “Bazire”, with 16 CLEANGAME, which should easily win ahead of 15 DORGOS DE GUEZ, while 5 FAIRPLAY D’URZY, which has just performed very well at Vincennes, is our last minute. He will take full advantage of his starting position 25 meters ahead of our two favorites.





An outsider? Why not the 3 DREAMER BOY, who knows the track and to which the drive of Yves Dreux will be worth starting overpriced.

The predictions:

16 CLEANGAME

15 DORGOS DE GUEZ

5 URZY FAIRPLAY

7 GOLDEN BRIDGE

8 CARNIVAL DU VIVIER

3 DREAMER BOY

9 YUCCA ARROW

The last minute :

5 URZY FAIRPLAY

Results for Sunday October 3 at Longchamp:

Results of Monday, October 4 in Enghien: The favorite of RTL disappointed, the last minute also. The selection however indicates the Tiercé.

