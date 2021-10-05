Race against time in California to contain an oil spill

An oil spill threatened Monday the Californian coasts south of Los Angeles where the help was trying to contain the oil slick which has already polluted the legendary beaches of Huntington Beach, an “environmental disaster” according to the municipality.

Birds and dead fish, some with traces of crude oil, washed up on the beaches of Huntington Beach. They were closed by the authorities who asked all residents to keep away from polluted water, a heartbreak in this city called “Surf City”.

The beaches could remain closed “for weeks or even months,” warned Mayor Kim Carr, saying she fears a “potential ecological disaster” for the region.

Many residents interviewed by local media complained about the strong smell of bitumen floating in the air.

A total of 24 km of beaches between Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, further south, have been closed to the public and fishing has been banned due to the oil spill.

The oil spill, which could reach up to 480,000 liters of crude oil and covers more than 30 km2, is likely due to a leak on an oil pipeline passing nearby.

The CEO of the Texan company Amplify Energy, which operates this pipeline through its subsidiary Beta Offshore, assured to have warned the coast guard on Saturday morning, as soon as a suspicion of a leak had been detected by his teams.

The company sent a remote-controlled vehicle to examine “more than 2,400 meters of pipe (…) We saw a point which we believe is most likely the source” of the leak, Martyn Willsher said on Monday during ‘a press conference in Huntington Beach.

“Divers will go down there this afternoon” to check, added the CEO, stressing that none of the annual inspections carried out on the pipeline had detected any degradation.

As a precautionary measure, Amplify Energy has shut down all of its production sites and pipelines in the area.

– The trauma of 1969 –





The coast guards, who supervise the rescue operations, have mobilized many pollution control vessels. Some 12,000 liters of oil had been extracted from the water on Sunday evening and 1,600 m of booms deployed to contain the slick, they said.

Authorities and environmental protectors were particularly concerned about the impact of the oil spill on the many ecological reserves located in foreshore and wetlands along the coast.

The disaster has already revived the debate on the presence of oil platforms and pipelines near the coast of southern California.

“It’s simple: where you drill, there will be leaks,” lamented Democratic MP Alan Lowenthal. “This is going to be devastating not only for our wildlife and marine ecosystem, but also for the livelihoods of our coastal towns, which depend on fishing, tourism and recreation,” he said in a statement.

“As long as these platforms and pipelines remain, our coastal cities remain under threat of potential disasters like this one”, warns the elected official.

The State of California and many municipalities have been trying to oppose by all means the projects of offshore oil extraction since the trauma of the Santa Barbara oil spill in 1969, with its oiled beaches and the daily images of dolphins, otters and dead pelicans stuck in an oil straitjacket.

California has not granted an offshore license since then, but its jurisdiction ends about 3 miles from the coast, where the federal state takes over.

It is precisely in federal waters that the leak at the origin of the oil spill seems to have occurred, near the Elly platform, built in 1980 to treat crude extracted from neighboring wells.

A total of 23 oil and gas platforms, most of them easily visible from beaches, are installed in federal waters in Southern California.

Environmentalists have repeatedly drawn attention to the dilapidation of certain installations, which they believe are rusty and poorly maintained, and the risks this represents for the environment.

The nature and causes of the current oil spill have not been determined but leaks had already been detected in 1999 on the pipeline connecting two platforms of the Beta field, at the time operated jointly by Mobil and Shell, recalls the daily. Los Angeles Times.