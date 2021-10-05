Raphaël Varane (France): “Continue to maintain this positive dynamic” in the League of Nations

“You will face Belgium for the first time since the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup (1-0). Do you think this is a rematch? If so, how ?

I do not think so. It’s in the past, it’s part of history. It was a milestone for us and for them as well. On the match which is to come, it is above all two big teams which face each other with the objective of reaching a final, with a trophy in play. It was more than three years ago, it is already behind we.