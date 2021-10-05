Raphaël Varane (France): “Continue to maintain this positive dynamic” in the League of Nations

“You will face Belgium for the first time since the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup (1-0). Do you think this is a rematch? If so, how ?
I do not think so. It’s in the past, it’s part of history. It was a milestone for us and for them as well. On the match which is to come, it is above all two big teams which face each other with the objective of reaching a final, with a trophy in play. It was more than three years ago, it is already behind we.
Is this Final Four of the League of Nations even more important after the failure experienced at the Euro (in the round of 16 against Switzerland)?
I do not think that. It is an important meeting. It’s a competition, where there are prestigious matches. We want to win. Never mind the disappointment after the elimination at the Euro. When there are competitive matches in front of us, we want to do everything to win them.
“You need this energy, this little madness sometimes in the game”
Do you at least want to take revenge on yourselves?
We want to win. Obviously after a disappointment, we want to win even more. We will play matches against very good teams, among the best in the world (the other semi-final opposes Italy to Spain). We want to take up this challenge and give joy to our supporters.
Do you share the impression that the France team is currently having a problem of trust?
Confidence is constantly evolving in football. Sometimes we have less success, sometimes it tilts between our favor. When we chained draws, there could have been less confidence, but these are the hazards of the very high level. We finished the last internship very well (with a 2-0 victory over Finland). We needed it to revive a dynamic, to regain that confidence.
We must build on this to continue to maintain this positive dynamic and gain new momentum, with greater success. There are all the qualities in this group. It’s up to us to succeed in triggering this confidence and success side which has enabled us to be world champions. We know that it takes this energy, this little madness sometimes in the game to create it.
You have played a series of matches with Manchester United since the last meeting. How is it going ? How do you feel there?
I am very happy with this beginning of the adventure. The Premier League is a Championship renowned for its intensity. There is a different atmosphere, a different mentality in general in relation to football. It’s a different approach and a different experience for me. I enjoy playing, getting out of my comfort zone, looking for new benchmarks in relation to my teammates. It’s another way of defending, it’s super interesting for me. “