Raymond Domenech asks Bosz to change

Braked by AS Saint-Etienne during the Ligue 1 derby on Sunday night (1-1), Olympique Lyonnais missed a great opportunity to return to the top of the standings.

For much of the evening on Sunday, the Rhone club had provisionally returned to fifth place in the championship. Thanks to a goal from Houssem Aouar (42nd), Lyon was in the lead on the lawn of the Greens. But on a penalty from Khazri in additional time of this meeting, OL had to concede the draw … Consequently, with 13 points in nine days, the Gones find themselves tenth in the standings, three points from the podium, closed by Nice and his match less. By missing the boat at the Cauldron, Peter Bosz’s team still showed some excitement, especially at the defensive level. And that’s why Raymond Domenech thinks that OL will have a hard time finishing on the podium at the end of the season.





“OL must go towards something else”

“Is Lyon too limited for the podium? Yes ! Because Lyon is unable to manage a result. The Lyonnais play, they attack, that’s good. But they don’t tell the difference. Sometimes, they find themselves in difficulty by leaving boulevards to the adversary… Each time the ball goes back to the other side, they leave someone free. There are spaces everywhere, to the right, to the left. It is complicated ! I think they all break free. We can blame the players and the coach for that. Players cannot play like this. They play the matches to win them. When you win 1-0 in a derby, there is no point in attacking at 14… You had to keep a safety, at a minimum, especially behind, where they are often lost in the positioning… The defenders must manage as they can. But no, that is not enough. These defensive problems are not today, but OL must move on to something else. In fact, it is in the middle that Lyon loses all the density to defend. To attack, they are very good, it plays, they create opportunities. Paqueta is still at the same level. But as soon as the ball is lost, it loosens… For example, Boateng is not physically ready, even Messi goes faster than him ”, launched the columnist of L’Equipe du Soir, who hopes that Bosz will change his game plan a little to solve the last problems of his group.