Real estate credit: rates falling again in October



Average mortgage rates are still falling in October. (Pixabay / jarmoluk)

According to various brokers, the average mortgage rates granted by banks were down in October. They are around 1% for a 20-year loan. But beware, the banks, which are engaged in fierce competition, are looking for the best files.

Average mortgage rates are still falling in October. For a loan over 15 years, the rate reaches 0.78%, it is 0.96% over 20 years and 1.16% over 25 years. The best files can even hope for better: 0.52% over 15 years, 0.63% over 20 years and 0.89% over 25 years Capital relaying the figures of several brokers.

Strong competition





This drop is surprising. ” Rates are set to rise, however, as inflation picks up again », Comments the brokerage firm Meilleurtaux. This is primarily due to the competition between banking establishments, which make efforts to keep their customers or attract others.

The end of the year which is looming is also playing for a lot. ” We are at the end of the year, and the banks still have high objectives that they want to meet, hence the race for shallots on rates that we are witnessing », Explains Maël Bernier, communication director of the broker Meilleurtaux.

Limited real estate offer and need to have a good record



However, not everyone will be able to take advantage of this favorable trend. It is necessary to have ” a solid project ” because ” the real estate supply is limited at the moment, and the commercial policies of the banks remain very selective », According to the broker Empruntis.

It is advisable to reassure your banker. ” You have to show your white paws, highlight your professional stability, avoid overdrafts in the preceding months but also try to settle your small remaining consumer loans, if there are any. “Advises Meilleurstaux.