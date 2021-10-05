Real Madrid | Real Madrid: Mbappé ignites for the return of Karim Benzema to the Blues!

Football – Real Madrid

Posted on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. by TM

To everyone’s surprise, Didier Deschamps decided to recall Karim Benzema to compete for the last Euro. A return greeted with joy by Kylian Mbappé.





It took more than 5 years to see Karim Benzema again with the jersey of theFrench team. Long put aside by Didier Deschamps due to various controversies, the player of the real Madrid ended up returning to selection. Nobody expected it, but after a discussion between the two men, the French coach decided to recall Benzema. A return that made more than one salivate given the trio that was announced with Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann. Moreover, the attacker of PSG was one of the happiest with the return of KB9.

“I have always said that great players were made to play together”