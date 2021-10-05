Real Madrid | Real Madrid: Mbappé ignites for the return of Karim Benzema to the Blues!

Football – Real Madrid
To everyone’s surprise, Didier Deschamps decided to recall Karim Benzema to compete for the last Euro. A return greeted with joy by Kylian Mbappé.
It took more than 5 years to see Karim Benzema again with the jersey of theFrench team. Long put aside by Didier Deschamps due to various controversies, the player of the real Madrid ended up returning to selection. Nobody expected it, but after a discussion between the two men, the French coach decided to recall Benzema. A return that made more than one salivate given the trio that was announced with Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann. Moreover, the attacker of PSG was one of the happiest with the return of KB9.
“I have always said that great players were made to play together”
For the first time, this summer, we were able to see Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema combine together. An association that pleased the striker of PSG. In an interview with The team this Tuesday, Mbappé came back to this return of Benzema in French team, explaining thus: ” I have always said that great players were made to play together. In a club, I play with Messi and Neymar, and when Karim came back, I said to myself: “Great, that gives us one more weapon.” Afterwards, it’s up to the coach to tell you what his return has engendered, but he did his job, he finished top scorer of our team “.