Real Madrid rub their hands backstage for Mbappé

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

The more days go by, the closer Kylian Mbappé gets to Real Madrid. In two interviews given to L’Equipe and in the program Rothen ignites, the native of Bondy confirmed his desire to leave the Parisian club to join the Merengue. If he hasn’t completely closed the door to an extension either, Casa Blanca would be more than confident internally.

Real are very confident!

Based on information from The team, the vice-champion of Spain intends to continue his strategy in the Mbappé file. Reassured by his revelations during interviews and his ability to resist pressure from PSG, the current leader of La Liga keeps in touch with the entourage of the 2018 World Champion. Dixit a close friend of Florentino Pérez, confidence and tranquility would reign within the White House. Better, the president of Madrid would be convinced that when two parties want to unite, marriage is inevitable. Case to follow.



