“Real Madrid’s defense has turned into a strainer”

After an exciting start to the season in the game and positive in terms of results, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are now attracting a lot of criticism in the media, but not only.

Carlo Ancelotti said he was sleeping badly after the defeat against Sheriff Tiraspol. Suffice to say that the next few nights will be even more difficult for the White House coach. His team has just completed a third game without a win, including two consecutive defeats against the little thumb of the Champions League and a promoted from La Liga. If the first could simply be blamed on a match without, especially given the face of a meeting with a cruel scenario, the second is this time more revealing of a real problem in Madrid.

The beginning of a crisis

The Merengue coach said it after the game, it is better to play as early as possible in these moments to bounce back as quickly as possible. Problem, what has been the “worst” game of the season in his own words comes before the second international break of the season. It’s also a good thing given the still too many absences, but this small fortnight will not allow the Italian to really work when we know that 12 internationals have left for the selection.





However, this will leave him a few long nights to meditate on his own choices which have clearly not been profitable for the team during the last meetings. The starting lineup concocted by the Italian against Espanyol was by far the most criticized not only for its system used but also for the men, especially in defense. In Spain, he is accused of creating instability within the team.

A very critical press

“While some players’ form doesn’t really help, Ancelotti has put up some gibberish in defense that misleads the team. It’s clear that Ramos and Varane’s losses are major concerns, but that doesn’t not justify the defensive disorder of these last two games against opponents who, in theory, are easy prey for Real Madrid “, we can read today in the columns of AS.

“He has publicly said that Alaba has to play in the center and he repositioned him to the side at the first corner. He drives Valverde crazy with so many position changes and every time he puts Nacho on the pitch c “is to play in a different position. A mess that is detrimental to the defensive players of the team and which has turned Real Madrid’s back line into a sieve”, continues the journalist. In the daily El Pais, we can even read that these many upheavals disturb the players …