Real: Tebas settles his accounts with Prez – football

Very active in recent weeks, Javier Tebas has not failed to criticize Florentino Prez. For the boss of La Liga, the president of Real Madrid, fierce defender of the Super League, is wrong.

Javier Tebas is a generous man. While he collects the shattering statements against Paris Saint-Germain, the president of La Liga is the type to distribute everyone. In particular his Real Madrid counterpart, Florentino Prez, whom he obviously does not carry in his heart, in particular because of his positioning in the Super League.

Tebas doesn’t understand Prez

In an interview with Cadena COPE, the boss of Spanish football said all the bad things he thought about the boss of the White House. Make peace with Florentino? I do not know. In terms of the vision for professional football, it’s impossible for us to agree because we have two different visions. , coldly revealed the Iberian avocado.

For the latter, Prez is totally out of touch with reality with his almost sickly urge to set up a competition rejected by almost everyone. With Laporta, I changed messages, even if I did not have the opportunity to meet him again. But it is quite different from my relationship with Florentino. With Florentino, the disagreement runs deeper , argued the 59-year-old.

Prez, a hypocrite for Tebas

In addition to being on the wrong track, Tebas claims that Prez is a hypocrite. Florentino is not Real Madrid, I think he is very wrong about what he thinks about the future of La Liga. The only one who is convinced by the Super League is Florentino. Neither Laporta nor Agnelli are , continued the native of San Jos in Costa Rica.





I have no doubt that if he had the chance, Florentino would oust me from the La Liga presidency. In terms of institutional policy, Real Madrid are wrong and have more and more opponents. Florentino says of me that I am corrupt. But he says it from behind, not in public , Tebas finished. Obviously, the two men will not go on vacation together.

