Relaxation of sanitary measures and end of the curfew, which changes in La

The health situation is improving in Reunion Island and restrictions are diminishing. This Monday, October 4 marks the end of the curfew in the department and the resumption of picnics. Discos can finally open. We take stock.

We had to wait for the incidence rate to drop below the alert threshold set at 50/100 000 so that the measures were reduced even further. From Monday, October 4, the gauges disappear in shops and markets, the curfew ends and the limit for groupings in public spaces increases to 10 people.

Lifting of the curfew, the tourism sector relieved

Still in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. this weekend, the curfew is definitively lifted across the country as of Monday. A decision that reassures many economic players. The tourism sector hopes to see activity pick up again, especially as the school vacation period and the Grand Raid approach.

A recovery which must, however, remain framed by health rules so that the epidemic situation does not tip again on the wrong side, advocates Patrick Serveaux. The president of the Union des Métiers et des Industries de l’Hôtellerie was the guest of the morning of Réunion la 1ère.

Reopening of nightclubs and removal of gauges in shops

After very long months of closure, the discotheques are authorized to reopen. The Prefect of Reunion, however, maintained certain constraints, such as a public reception level limited to 50% and the wearing of a compulsory mask, even on the dancefloor. The health pass is also compulsory.

For standing concerts subject to the sanitary pass, the limit gauge is set at 75% and the wearing of a mask is compulsory both indoors and outdoors. In shops, on the other hand, gauges are removed. The same goes for markets, second-hand shops or even garage sales. Wearing a mask remains compulsory.





Please note, in hotels, the health pass is not necessary for accommodation and breakfast. It is however required to use the swimming pool or to eat in the hotel restaurant.

The obligation to wear a mask partially lifted

The obligation to wear a mask is also lightened. It is therefore no longer compulsory in places subject to a health pass that welcomes the public outside. This applies to stadiums or outdoor concert venues.

Wearing a mask was no longer compulsory in natural spaces, such as beaches, forests and parks, in open-air spaces in collective reception of minors, for people with disabilities, during the practice of a outdoor sporting or artistic activity, and for two-wheeler users.

Wearing a mask remains compulsory in closed places, even those subject to the health pass. The prefecture of Reunion has set the vaccination coverage rate at 80% to allow complete lifting of health measures.

Public space, the limit is increased to 10 people

Now, gatherings in public spaces are limited to 10 people, compared to 6 previously. Picnics are again authorized, also within the limit of 10 people. Caution must remain in order, indicates the prefecture, which recalls the need to respect barrier gestures.

The consumption of alcohol on public roads and in places accessible to the public remains prohibited. Another continued ban is home catering services, marquees, tents and barnums for private individuals. Public address transport is still not allowed.