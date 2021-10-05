Rising tensions between Tehran and Baku

Iranian maneuvers near the border with Azerbaijan, October 1 (photo provided by the Iranian military). AP

Between military maneuvers and bitter exchanges, tensions are mounting between Iran and its northwestern neighbor, Azerbaijan. Tehran accuses Baku of allowing Israel, the long-standing enemy, to carry out “Provocative acts” at the Iran-Azerbaijani border. Iranian leaders say they will not tolerate Israeli activities or “Geopolitical changes in the region and at the borders”. From “Baseless accusations”, Azerbaijan answers.

On Sunday October 3, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei attacked “The countries of the region” (an allusion to Azerbaijan), accused of relying on foreign powers (a reference to Israel) to guarantee their own security. “Those who maintain this illusion will quickly receive a slap in the face”, he threatened.





If Iran is wary of Israel’s growing influence in Azerbaijan, it is because Baku, which has maintained diplomatic relations with the Jewish state since the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, is also secretly one of the main clients of the Israeli military industry. In 2016, President Ilham Aliev said Baku spent $ 5 billion on military equipment from Israel. Tel Aviv was even its top foreign arms supplier from 2017 to 2019, with sales exceeding $ 375 million, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

“Cooperation kept secret”

“It may be more, affirms to World Anar Valiyev, associate professor at Ada University, Baku. This cooperation is kept secret so as not to anger Iran, but, for at least fifteen years, Israel has provided weapons and military advisers to Azerbaijan, who help it with intelligence and training. This military alliance was further strengthened during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh [face à l’Arménie] in the fall of 2020. Israel thus provided decisive aid to Baku, notably by providing it with high-tech drones. “

Friction between Tehran and Baku began this summer, when the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned by the authorities on the grounds that Iranian truckers had entered “Illegally” in Azerbaijan from Armenia. Since its landslide victory in Nagorno-Karabakh and the reconquest of the buffer zones around the disputed enclave, Baku claims that certain sections of the road connecting two key cities of Armenia, Goris and Kapan, are on its territory. In the eyes of Azerbaijani officials, taking this road therefore amounts to crossing the border illegally. At the end of August, the Azerbaijani military had even banned all traffic for 48 hours, blocking traffic between Iran and Armenia. Two Iranian truckers, arrested by Azerbaijan in mid-September, are still being detained, despite requests for Tehran’s release.

