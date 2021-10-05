Rocket League: James Bond returns soon, accompanied by his iconic car

Correlated with the release of Die Can Wait, Rocket League is offering a mini-event with James Bond. Starting this week, several models of Aston Martin (including the Valhalla) will be available in-game.

Via a press release on its official website, Psyonix announced a collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM): the 007 Aston Martin Valhalla will be available in Rocket League from October 7 on all platforms. It is the machine that accompanies James Bond in To die can wait, the last 007 to have appeared in the cinema (09/28/2021 in France). It is the first Rocket League hybrid car to be incorporated into the game and will be available in the store for 1,100 credits.. Next to it, there is also its engine sound, the same wheels and a specific sticker for this model.

But it’s not the only James Bond car to make an appearance in the game. A collection Bond 007 will also be available in the store, from October 07 to 13. In exchange for 2000 credits, players will get their hands on the Aston Martin Valhalla but also the Aston Martin DB5 which is one of the iconic cars of the James Bond saga. There will also be three new in-game challenges that players can complete to unlock 007’s Aston Martin DB5 Player Banner, 007 Agent Avatar Border, and 00 Agent Player Title.





Finally, members of the Rocket League community will celebrate the return of James Bond by competing in the Agents Vs. Villains event. which can be watched live on Rocket League’s Twitch channel on October 8th. More information will be revealed on Rocket League’s Twitter account at a later date.

As a reminder, Rocket League can be obtained for free on PC (Steam or Epic Games Store), Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series. The game is in its fourth season since its free-to-play redesign.

Source: Rocket league