Romain Grosjean unveils an impressive photo of his bruised hand and announces a new project

It is a memory that is likely to haunt him for very long years. Romain Grosjean almost met a tragic end during the Bahrain Grand Prix on November 29, 2020. Victim of a terrible accident, the 35-year-old French pilot hit the security barriers with rare violence. His single-seater was beheaded in half and the father of three managed to climb out of his flaming cockpit. A true miracle, Romain Grosjean simply got away with a few superficial wounds and serious burns.





The left hand of Marion Jolles’ husband is probably the one that suffered the most damage in this story. Now left to pursue his career in Indycar in the United States with his small family, the sportsman, who has since had other problems, has decided to publish a photo of his hand, to show the evolution, almost a year more late. The result is still impressive and we can see a hand half covered with scars, a consequence of this accident.

Forced to travel the world for his job, Romain Grosjean takes the plane regularly, which can cause some inconvenience. “Taking a plane was not always easy because of my left hand, but today I had a painless flight and it feels good”, writes the champion who seems to be enjoying himself on the other side of the Atlantic.