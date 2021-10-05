Romanian liberal government overthrown by censure motion

More

    The Romanian Parliament on Tuesday 5 October approved a motion of censure against the liberal government of Prime Minister Florin Citu, paving the way for a period of political instability in the middle of the fourth wave of Covid-19.

    The motion passed with 281 votes, significantly more than the 234 required, while the Liberals and their allies boycotted the vote, according to official results.


    An unlikely alliance to maneuver

    In place since the December elections, Florin Citu, a 49-year-old former banker, had in recent months become the pet peeve of both right and left.

    Unlikely allies in normal times, the elected members of the USR (center right), former member of the ruling coalition, of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition) and of the far-right AUR party voted together to remove the ‘executive. The liberals (PNL, in power) boycotted the vote, denouncing an action “irresponsibleOf these three formations.

    What will you gain by plunging the country into chaos?», Had launched the Prime Minister, at the beginning of the session of the Parliament, while addressing the parties having tabled this motion. And to ensure that the next executive would always be formed “around liberal valuesBefore leaving Parliament without waiting for the result of the vote.


