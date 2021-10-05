Ronaldo’s touching message after the death of a former teammate’s wife

Cristiano Ronaldo shared his grief with one of his friends and former Sporting Portugal teammate José Semedo, bereaved by the brutal death of his wife.

“There are times when everything takes a back seat, including football.” Far from his performances at Manchester United or reunion with the Portuguese selection, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his grief and his heartfelt thoughts for his friend José Semedo, bereaved by the sudden death of his wife last week.

“Last week, unexpectedly, a fantastic human being left, our dear Soraia, a wonderful mother and wife of one of the best friends that life has given me,” the Portuguese star wrote on social media. Nothing can erase the pain of my brother José Semedo and the whole family, but we are together, today as always, to face this very difficult time. Rest in peace my friend. We will never forget you. “





Very close since their training at Sporting

According to some English media, Soraya died Thursday at the age of 36 after complications from an infection. Ronaldo and Semedo met at the Sporting Portugal training center, a club left at 18 by CR7 to join Manchester United. The two men have since remained very close and sometimes go on vacation together. Ronaldo also shared an image of a dinner shared between the two couples in his message of condolence.

Semedo once claimed he “owed everything” to Ronaldo. “If he hadn’t been there, I would have been kicked out of the academy and returned to the neighborhood where I grew up,” former Cagliari player Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday and currently at the Vitoria Setubal Many of my childhood friends are in prison or have become addicted to drugs. Nothing makes me think I would not have followed the same path. I owe my sports career, my children and my wonderful life to Cristiano. “