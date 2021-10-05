Rugby samba from the CO, Aymeric Luc Alphand … Oval Mask stripped Castres-Toulon

Rugby News See my news

Ah, you know I love you ??? Uh … me who thought it was a session of helmet shots … (© Icon Sport)

If you follow our beautiful Top 14 for the past few years, you certainly remember the infamous “Friday Night Game” and the curse that surrounded it. It’s very simple, each time, we had the right to an indescribable purge. A dark period that did a lot of harm to our sport, since to admire Polynesians perform high-level sporting prowess, we had to zap on TF1 to see Teheiura in Koh Lanta.

If those days are behind us, a new threat hangs over the oval: the curse of the Saturday night game. If it is too early to make a diagnosis, the signs accumulate since the recovery. And the concern grows.

Nevertheless, we must analyze the phenomenon coldly, scientifically. It may not be a Saturday night curse, but rather a Toulon curse. Indeed, the Var club has already been scheduled three times on this schedule (and it will continue next weekend with a frightening RCT – Brive…). You have to believe that Canal + tries to make the audience by counting on the naivety of spectators who would think that Wilkinson and Habana are still on the roadstead.

The RCT 2021 in one picture. (© Canal +)

But no, the RCT for 2021 is that of Julien Ory and Atila Septar. It is the one that manages to chain more than 2 passes at each full moon. The one that offers us more close-ups of Patrice Collazo in the midst of a depression than images of rugby. So if the leaders of the encrypted channel read this text, please put this Toulon over there in the rotten multiplex at 3pm. At least for a few weeks, until Cheslin Kolbe arrives. It will do everyone good: rugby lovers but also RCT supporters. Let them go out on Saturday evening, see friends, drink shots, so that they can forget everything they have been going through since Mourad Boudjellal left. Of course, they are Toulonnais. But they too have the right to happiness.

The composition

The composition of the CO against Toulon … (© @ Oval Masked Inc)

Once again, @Rugby Tuesday was a great help in putting together this CO composition. Thanks to him !

The movie of the match

I won’t lie to you, after watching this Castres – Toulon, I looked for a way to make a new Garbajosa, to escape, like last week. I even thought that I was going to give you an account of the superb New Zealand – South Africa which closed the Rugby Championship. Ease, what. But no, I will assume my responsibilities.

Not out of nobility, but mainly because I’m afraid of the supporters of the CO: we all know that they have an inferiority complex and have the impression that we never talk about them, that we despise them. If I skip this match, I already know that I will receive many letters of complaints sent directly from Aveyron by carrier pigeons.

Nakarawa when we explained to him that he had signed in Toulon and not in Toulouse. (© Canal +)

And I’ll tell you one thing: they’re not completely wrong. We media people, tucked away in the heart of cities, hidden behind our computer screens, we laugh at these rural Castres people who are readily portrayed as “rough” or “painful”, to quote one of the most beautiful journalistic clichés. fashionable. Some even go so far as to call them “beekeepers”. But that is not the truth.

The truth is, Castres is Brazil. Rugby samba.

But no, stay, don’t laugh! (© Canal +)

And we verify it from the first seconds of this match against Toulon. Pierre-Henry Broncan’s men set the pace, alternate. It plays upwind, offshore, after contact, it’s total rugby. I know you don’t believe me so I made some GIFs.

Look at this. (© Canal +)

I promise, there are no special effects. (© Canal +)

PIGEON WING! (and I’m not saying pigeon for the club that bought Kolbe for a fortune when he plays 7 games a year) (© Canal +)

And these fine gaming intentions are quickly rewarded. On a relaunch in the middle of the field, Julien Dumora tears up the Toulon defense as he would like to tear up Matthieu Jalibert in a dark alley if the opportunity arose. The game continues and after a close pounding session, Wilfrid Hounkpatin will score strongly. The opportunity to recall that in addition to being one of the best pillars of the championship, this man has one of the best names in rugby (although he is now severely challenged by his teammate Nick Champion de Crespigny).

We sometimes laugh at the CO but here is a real family club where the players know the names of all the supporters. (© Canal +)

The Castres therefore quickly take the advantage in the score, 10-3, and continue to send the game under the impulse of a Benjamin Urdapilleta on ecstasy, who tries improbable actions, like a return to the 22 played by hand.

Beach rugby atmosphere in the Aveyron. (© Canal +)

On the Toulon side, we also see scraps of things that look like rugby. As on an interesting action where Leone Nakarawa succeeds in his signature aufelode. It will be the only one of the match, however. A bit as if a singer came on stage, sang his biggest hit and broke after 3 minutes of concert. Transparent for most of the match, Gabin Villière will also have an opportunity to showcase himself, but he will lose his duel with Dumora by failing to overflow on his wing.





Better to scratch the balloons than to succeed in cad’deb, what if we were faced with an authentic case of Bastarite? (© Canal +)

Apart from these few flashes a little messy, the ROUGE.ET.NOIR offer us their usual Pinder circus. Aymeric Luc snatches a ball from Urdapilleta and comes close to planting a hang-up try, but prefers to flatten on his own hand.

Not the first time he’s been feverish near the posts. (© Canal +)

Louis Carbonel, for his part, misses a knockout by hitting one of his teammates. How long ago the time when the Toulon opening half seemed to be in the race to endorse the No. 10 of the XV of France …

Carbonel in the sauce. (© Canal +)

Certainly, Castres Olympique is playing well. But he did not completely abandon his warrior identity, and proves it with a very nice attempt to murder Filipo Nakosi on Thomas Salles. A violent tackle, but considered regular by the refereeing body. To the chagrin of Toulon supporters on social networks. Perhaps a bit hypocritical when you know that we are dealing with enthusiasts of ultra-violence who have made Bakkies Botha a kind of demi-God.

If it was from La Rochelle it was red. (© Canal +)

Despite this eternal anti-Toulon referee plot, Patrice Collazo’s men did not fare so badly in this first period, the lack of discipline in Castres allowing them to stick to the score. The two teams return to the locker room with the score of 13-9 and my gosh, it’s not that bad as a game. The big gusts of wind help a little: for once, no one dares to play too much kicking.

The hierarchy of 10 of the XV of France in October 2021. (© Disney)

Unfortunately, the second act will be much less appetizing. In large part because of the RCT which will decide to “commit suicide”, to borrow the words of Patrice Collazo. And he probably knows a lot about the subject if we believe the trajectory of his career since leaving La Rochelle. It all started with a yellow card for Belleau, guilty of an idiot voluntary forward in his 22 meters. On the penalty, Hounkpatin decides to play by hand and to go into collision, alone against all. Launched at 200km / h on the highway of destruction, the Castres pillar overthrows the people of Toulon who congregate on the ground like cyclists one day from Paris – Roubaix. Second test for the Blues, 20-9.

Too strong, Hounkpatin annoys. (© Canal +)

I admit that I am almost seduced by this CO: Kockott is content to play rugby and at the same time, we remember that he is above all a good player when he concentrates on his game. Matthieu Babillot also closes his mouth, and that feels good.. It plays well in rugby, it dares, it tempts, it does not take the penalties… but what happened to Christophe Urios’ club?

Despite the new sexy face of the CO, some supporters still do not assume to be fans of this team. (© Canal +)

Ironically, these great and beautiful intentions will end up harming our Aveyron All Blacks. On an umpteenth offshore attack, a jump pass does not find the target and offers unexpected ammunition to Aymeric Luc. The former Bayonnais picks up the ball with skill then offers himself a great slalom until the in-goal. 20-16, the match is restarted. We then understand the problem of RCT: individually the players are strong, it’s just when they try to play together that it doesn’t look like anything.

Aymeric Luc Alphand. (© Canal +)

Unfortunately for them, the Toulonnais will again be struck by this tendency towards self-destruction which makes them the most rock’n roll club of the Top 14 (club tendency of 27, but 27 for the number of -before they do per game).

On the return that follows the test, we have the right to a long phase of play where they make 32 passes in their 22 meters. No one seems to want to take responsibility for the kicking game, and what was to happen happened: the Castres recovered the ball. A series of 72 scrums followed, during which the Reds and Blacks received two new yellow cards. Logically, the penalty test does not take long to arrive, and the CO definitely makes the break, 27-16. This will be the final score, and that’s about all there will be to say about this game, which slowly drifted towards the continent of boredom in the second half.. Saturday night curse or RCT curse? It’s up to you.

As for me, I would have learned one thing. Be a journalist (come on, if Alexi Balès qualifies as a rugby player, I can well say that I am a journalist) is to go beyond clichés, to accept being shaken in one’s certainties. Yes, on Saturday, I changed my mind about Castres Olympique, which is capable of playing rugby far from the caricatures that we make of it.

SATAN in person is about to leave Toulon to join the new club of the real villains of the Top 14: TOULOUSE. (© Canal +)

Well then I reassure you, they will not have the right to more than 3 reviews during the season and we will talk about Toulouse almost every weekend …

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Rugby in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.