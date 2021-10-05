Russia deploys crew to shoot first film in space

Actress Yulia Peressild and director Klim Chipenko took off this Tuesday to spend twelve days in the International Space Station during a shoot. In addition to the novelty of the thing, it will mainly be a question of competing with the Americans in the conquest of space.

“Ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one, liftoff!” Russia sent an actress and a director into space on Tuesday to shoot the first feature film in orbit in history and score symbolic points against American competitors after years of disappointment.

The Soyuz rocket took off from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and was due to dock with the International Space Station at 12:12 GMT, according to the flight plan. At the end of a millimeter operation, the craft successfully connected to the orbital station at 12:22 GMT. A series of checks must now be carried out before the doors open.

Accompanied by a seasoned cosmonaut, actress Yulia Peressild, 37, and director Klim Chipenko, 38, will have twelve days to shoot their tentatively titled film the challenge. The challenge is to get ahead of Tom Cruise’s space film project, whose schedule is not yet known.

“Triumph over NASA and Space X”

At a press conference on Monday, the director and actress appeared relaxed. This first fictional feature film in space will have the value of“experience”, felt Klim Chipenko, on camera, makeup and lighting in the cramped space of the Russian segment of the ISS. “I have no one to turn to for advice. I have no cameraman to ask how to film in the light of the porthole », he noted. Beyond this artistic first, this trip should allow Moscow to score a point against the American rival, in a context of growing tensions.

For the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the film must restore a blazon tarnished by corruption scandals, serial failures and the loss of the lucrative monopoly of manned flights to the ISS with the entry into the running of the company Space X d ‘Elon Musk. For Roscosmos, it is therefore about “Triumph over NASA and Space X” and “Distract from [ses] problems”, political scientist Konstantin Kalatchev told AFP.





The Russian agency had abruptly revealed its film project last year, after the announcement of a filming project aboard the ISS with Tom Cruise, the star of the saga Impossible mission.

Accelerated training

If images have always accompanied missions in space, from the first steps on the Moon in 1969 to the publications on social networks of the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, a fictional feature film has never been shot in orbit. Questioned by France Inter, the astronaut was also doubtful before the arrival of new guests in the ISS: “Is this a good idea?” I am not convinced. Compared to what we can do in the studio … When we see Gravity, the film is hyper realistic. Yet they weren’t in space. We can do parabolic in-flight scenes, special effects by computers. ”

The two first-time space travelers, two figures of Russian cinema, underwent accelerated training to learn to withstand the violent acceleration of take-off or to move in zero gravity.

Sign of the importance of this project for Moscow, the producers of the film are heavyweights: Dmitri Rogozine, director of Roscosmos and former Deputy Prime Minister, and Konstantin Ernst, boss of the television channel Pervyi Kanal. The latter notably staged some of the greatest moments of the reign of Vladimir Putin: military parades, presidential investitures, ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

In April, on the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s first manned space flight, symbolic victory of the Soviet Union over the United States in the midst of the Cold War, Vladimir Putin proclaimed that Russia must remain a great space power.

The race for space tourism

The country therefore intends to join the space tourism race, which has accelerated in recent months with the flights of American billionaires Jeff Bezos and British Richard Branson. It must thus propel a Japanese billionaire into space in December.

Among Roscosmos’ other ambitions are a strictly Russian space station and a Russian-Chinese station in orbit or even on the Moon, Moscow having decided to slam the door of a Washington lunar project deemed too American-centered.

But none of these projects has a specific budget or timetable.

Update : added Soyuz rocket takeoff.