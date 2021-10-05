Russia launches hypersonic missile from submarine, first

INTERNATIONAL – On Monday, October 4, Russia announced that it had successfully carried out two test fires of hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles from a submarine, weapons of a new type that Moscow considers “invincible”, as you can see in our video at the top of the article.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the nuclear submarine Severodvinsk first fired Zircon in immersion “at a depth of 40 meters”.

According to this press release broadcast on Telegram messaging, the device was fired from the White Sea and fell as planned on an exercise target in the Barents Sea (northern Russia).

A few hours earlier, the Russian army had declared that the submarine Severodvinsk had carried out a first shot of Zircon on the surface on Sunday. It was, according to the ministry, the first test from a submarine.

A video, made public by the ministry, showed the craft taking off in a burst of light in the middle of the night.

The first official launch of a Zircon missile dates back to October 2020, when Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed a “great event”. Other tests have since taken place, notably from the frigate Admiral Gorchkov.





The United States worried

These tests worry Westerners, especially the United States. The latest shots come against the backdrop of a discreet resumption of negotiations between Moscow and Washington on “strategic stability” after the meeting in June between Presidents Vladimir Poutine and Joe Biden in Geneva, as you can review below.