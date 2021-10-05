Russia launches hypersonic missile from submarine, first

INTERNATIONAL – On Monday, October 4, Russia announced that it had successfully carried out two test fires of hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles from a submarine, weapons of a new type that Moscow considers “invincible”, as you can see in our video at the top of the article.
In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the nuclear submarine Severodvinsk first fired Zircon in immersion “at a depth of 40 meters”.
According to this press release broadcast on Telegram messaging, the device was fired from the White Sea and fell as planned on an exercise target in the Barents Sea (northern Russia).
A few hours earlier, the Russian army had declared that the submarine Severodvinsk had carried out a first shot of Zircon on the surface on Sunday. It was, according to the ministry, the first test from a submarine.
A video, made public by the ministry, showed the craft taking off in a burst of light in the middle of the night.
The first official launch of a Zircon missile dates back to October 2020, when Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed a “great event”. Other tests have since taken place, notably from the frigate Admiral Gorchkov.
The United States worried
These tests worry Westerners, especially the United States. The latest shots come against the backdrop of a discreet resumption of negotiations between Moscow and Washington on “strategic stability” after the meeting in June between Presidents Vladimir Poutine and Joe Biden in Geneva, as you can review below.
The issue of arms control is at the center of these negotiations aimed at appeasing bilateral relations which have deteriorated a lot and at slowing down a new arms race.
In the context of tensions with Western countries, Russia has multiplied in recent years the announcements of the development of new weapons presented by Vladimir Poutine as “invincible”, like the Zircon.
With a maximum range of around 1,000 kilometers, it is intended to equip surface ships and submarines of the Russian fleet.
Several other weapons such as the Air Force Kinjal hypersonic missile and the Bourevestnik nuclear-powered missile are under development.
The first new generation Avangard hypersonic missiles, capable of reaching a speed of Mach 27 and changing course and altitude, were put into service with the Russian army in December 2019.
See also on The HuffPost: The work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude dismantled