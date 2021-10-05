Russian team aboard the ISS to sign first film in orbit

A Russian actress and director arrived aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday to shoot the first film in orbit history, ahead of a competing American project with Tom Cruise.

Wearing broad smiles, actress Yulia Peressild, director Klim Chipenko and veteran cosmonaut Anton Chkaplerov boarded the orbital station around 3:00 p.m. GMT, six hours after leaving Earth, according to images released by the Space Agency. Russian (Roscosmos).

“Everything was new for me today (…) I have the impression of dreaming”, declared Youlia Peressild, hair floating like a halo, during a brief speech from the ISS broadcast by Roscosmos.

The 37-year-old actress and 38-year-old director, who are due to return to Earth on October 17, will have 12 days to shoot their film tentatively titled “The Challenge.” It will feature a surgeon whose mission is to save a cosmonaut.

But in a context of Russo-American rivalry, this cinematographic adventure also looks like a new race for exploits in space, 60 years after the first man was put into orbit by the USSR.

Roscosmos had revealed his ambition last year, after the announcement of a filming project aboard the ISS with Tom Cruise, the star of the saga “Mission Impossible”, in partnership with Nasa and the company SpaceX d ‘Elon Musk.

One of the producers of the Russian film, Konstantin Ernst, powerful boss of the television channel Pervyi Kanal, told AFP that he was able to speak with the team after the docking of their capsule to the ISS , a delicate procedure. “They are in a good mood and feel good,” he said.

Mr. Chipenko began filming even before arriving on board the ISS, during the docking during which the actress assisted cosmonaut Anton Chkaplerov.

– Objective: “To triumph” –

This initiative comes in the midst of the non-scientific rush for space, with the increase in recent months of leisure flights, such as those of British billionaires Richard Branson and American Jeff Bezos.





On Monday, a company founded by the latter, Blue Origin, announced that Canadian actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the cult series “Star Trek”, will go to space next week, at the age of 90 years old.

The Russian space sector, which was the pride of Moscow during the Soviet era with in particular the putting into orbit of the first satellite, the first animal, the first man then the first woman, is today undermined by the problems.

For Roscosmos, the film must restore a reputation tarnished by corruption scandals, serial blackouts and the loss of the lucrative monopoly of manned flights to the ISS.

If images have always accompanied missions in space, from the first steps on the Moon in 1969 to the publications on social networks of the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, a fictional feature film has never been shot in orbit.

– “Grueling” preparation –

The two first-time space travelers underwent accelerated training to learn to withstand the violent acceleration of takeoff or to move in zero gravity.

“It was psychologically, physically and emotionally trying,” admitted Yulia Peressild on Monday, who was selected from among some 3,000 candidates who applied to play the lead role.

Faithful to a tradition of Russian cosmonauts, the actress and the director watched “The White Sun of the Desert”, a 1970 Soviet film on Sunday.

Two Russian cosmonauts currently stationed on the ISS and Mr. Chkaplerov will appear in “The Challenge” as extras.

Mr. Ernst explained to AFP that a special device would be set up to film the return to Earth of the team sent to space, a sequence that will be integrated into the film.

As a sign of the importance of this project for Russian President Vladimir Poutine, his spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said on Tuesday that “space is an area where we are pioneers and where, despite everything, we maintain a very solid position”.

In addition to the film, Roscosmos will soon lead a Japanese billionaire to the ISS, so as not to be left behind in the space tourism business.