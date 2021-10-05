Saïd Taghmaoui confides in the success of the film La Haine and settles accounts with Mathieu Kassovitz

It is a cult film that marked an entire generation and challenged the then well-established codes of French seventh art. In 1995, Mathieu Kassovitz caused a sensation in cinemas with La Haine. A film on the youth of the suburbs which then features three young actors: Vincent Cassel, Hubert Koundé and Saïd Taghmaoui. The success is there, but behind the scenes, the atmosphere becomes electric over the years. After many disappointments in France, it is in the United States that Saïd Taghmaoui has chosen to make a career. However, the actor now 48 years old does not forget anything of his debut on the big screen … And continues to harbor some resentment towards his former companions. If he is never tender when it comes to talking about Vincent Cassel, the same goes for Mathieu Kassovitz.





In a video posted on the Oui Hustle Youtube channel, Saïd Taghmaoui says he has rewritten many dialogues of La Haine: “It’s my film too, whether you like it or not, it’s my film. I am one of the heroes of this movie and I participated in the writing, in the creation of this thing and you are not going to take my part! ” Indignation that results from a particular event. In 2020, La Haine celebrated its 25th anniversary. On this occasion, an exhibition on the feature film was set up at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. “They neither invited Hubert (Koundé, editor’s note), nor me. I don’t know about Vincent, we have no contact with him” took offense to the actor again (…)

