Saïd Taghmaoui denounces a masquerade

The actor goes behind the scenes of the 1995 film event and settles his accounts with the director once again.

“But the most important thing is not the fall, it’s the landing», A cult phrase from a film which is no less so. Hate, released in 1995, written and directed by Mathieu Kassovitz: 1h38 on the youth of the Parisian suburbs and the friction with the police, all in black and white. Vincent Cassel, Hubert Koundé and Saïd Taghmaoui play the role of Vinz, Hubert and Saïd, the multi-ethnic trio from the city of Lily of the Valley. If they are fusional on the screen, this is not the case in reality. In an interview with the YouTube channel Yes Hustle, Saïd Taghmaoui confides in his feelings about the film and the reality of the shooting. Since the theatrical release, he has seen neither Vincent Cassel nor Mathieu Kassovitz, simply Hubert Koundé, with whom he maintains a beautiful friendly relationship.

Actor and screenwriter of La Haine

This is his first role in a feature film, but what is less known is that he also participated in the development of the script. At the time, he had not claimed his due: “we were young, we didn’t sign, we should have signed our contributions“, He tells the microphone of the chain. “The film is about a subject that I know particularly well, in any case much more than Mathieu, than Vincent and even more than Hubert at the time, since I am the thing. I see the errors and when it rings true, since me it is my reality. Instinctively I reacted then, little by little, I rewrote dialogues, texts and situations (…) the dialogues among the most cult or the most memorable, they come out of my life», Relates the actor. Saïd Taghmaoui explains that there is a big difference between the original screenplay and the one released in bookstores later, however, he never claimed anything, simply to be credited for the dialogues. “I only sublimate Hate to make people understand that it’s my film too, whether you like it or not, it’s my film. I’m one of the heroes of this movie and I participated in the writing, in the creation of this thing and you are not going to take my part!He argues, indirectly addressing the director Mathieu Kassovitz.





This resentment, the actor has nourished it for a year, since the exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo on the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary. “They neither invited Hubert nor me. I don’t know about Vincent, we have no contact with him», The actor is offended. “You are celebrating 25 years but you want to keep everything to yourself (…) They released the film in 4K, so there is a new exploitation of the film with, I imagine, full of profits. We did not touch a euro! It wasn’t very well intentioned, very awkwardly done.“Mathieu Kassovitz is the only”who earns moneyHe argues. “I think he’s the one who owns 20% of the film so it’s his business, he lives with that», Explaining that the team, meanwhile, does not touch any of the profits that are being made on the film now. “While you are making a film on poverty, the suburbs, the social, you denounce all that indirectly in your film. It’s a masquerade», Concludes Saïd Taghmaoui.

Now 48 years old, the actor prefers to laugh about it. “I take great pleasure in talking about Hate all the time, to put it forward (…) it doesn’t bring me anything today except that people like to see it again», He testifies. After many disappointments with French cinema, the actor left to try his luck in the United States. “I could have made my career in France but, I don’t know, I never did anything to them I was rather good actor and enthusiastic.“And, finally, he felt good with the Americans who, unlike French cinema”looking for the best skills to serve their project, not the best friends (…) which has allowed me to become a professional actor and the best is yet to come.“