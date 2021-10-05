Samy Naceri too ungrateful? Saïd Taghmaoui confides and scratches his former friend, “he never returned the ball”

In an interview for the Youtube channel Yes Hustle, Saïd Taghmaoui explains how he helped launch Samy Naceri’s career, before tackling the actor’s lack of recognition.
No hatred but an unfailing frankness. Whether he shoots French cinema or pays his former partner to Hate Vincent Cassel, “the most hypocritical of all” According to him, Saïd Taghmaoui has always defended his convictions loud and clear. And too bad if it can offend. An outspokenness which the actor once again demonstrated during his interview with LeChairman for the Youtube channel Yes Hustle, posted on September 29th. He took the opportunity to settle accounts with Mathieu Kassovitz, who would keep all the financial benefits of Hate for him. During this interview, Saïd Taghmaoui does not spare Samy Naceri either, whose he helped launch the career. What the latter would have quickly forgotten once at the top of the poster…
How Saïd Taghmaoui helped launch Samy Naceri
The 48-year-old actor recalls his beginnings in the business as he prepares to shoot the film Brothers: Red Roulette Olivier Dahan, the director asks him to help him cast the part of the feature film on the suburbs. “So I’m starting to suggest people. At the time, Samy, he was doing security. He was a guy who was doing security that I got to know through a friend who was hanging out in the street. Samy, he was hanging out too. I meet him and things are going well with him “ remembers the actor. At the time, Samy Naceri “started” in the cinema, “he tries, he wants.” Saïd Taghmaoui therefore decides to present it to Olivier Dahan. Except that the director does not catch: “Olivier doesn’t like him. He thinks he’s a bit wild, a bit too lively… He doesn’t have the right feeling with him. It must be said that Samy at that time was a character “. Olivier Dahan is categorical according to him: “He doesn’t want it in the movie”.
“He never returned the ball”
The director even asks Saïd Taghmaoui to find him another actor. Corn the latter will then fight for Samy Naceri: “And me, who does not let go and who imposes Samy, who says to Olivier ‘but no, you did not understand, you will see!’ I defend it like hell and I impose it “. Samy Naceri therefore joins the cast of the film and will see his career take off shortly after. While that of Saïd Taghmaoui will, on the contrary, experience an air gap. But the first will never reach out to the second. Philosopher, the actor explains: “I’ve always been very generous, when I can share, I share. When I can help, I help. When I can do good, I do it… But there you go, it’s not the same for everyone “. Before tackling his former colleague: “Samy, indeed, afterwards, he exploded with Taxi and I saw him in Paris, he knew who I was, that it was not easy and he never returned the ball, and he could have done it fifteen times“. The actor concludes, however: “But he was gone in a whirlwind, poor man, I don’t blame him more than that. I think all of that got over him. It’s not for everyone this job, you need the shoulders”.