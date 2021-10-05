Sennheiser noise canceling headphones sold at their lowest price!

If you are looking for headphones with the famous noise reduction, the excellent Senheiser HD 458BT model is available at the lowest price on the market! Enjoy it.

The sennheiser HD 458BT, versatile headphones

Sennheiser is recognized for its experience with quality audio accessories. Like the majority of its competitors, the brand has designed a mid-range audio headset called HD 458BT equipped with a noise reduction system. But where you will have to spend a large enough amount to find a headset with this famous feature, the Senheiser HD 45BT is sold below 90 €! A real affair which has a formidable quality / price ratio.

With the recent update of the Nintendo Switch which now allows compatibility with the bluetooth of headphones, this model has turned out to be an excellent alternative with remarkable accessibility for a product of this type. The on-board technology is a Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and NFC, coupled with a dynamic transducer developed by the manufacturer, emphasizing the bass. Music lovers will not be disappointed as the sound broadcast is of high quality.

Decisive point, this model provides active noise reduction which gives the device a great advantage over the competition. Indeed, it gives a clear and crisp sound without ambient noise. We note the presence of an application to manually adjust the helmet in all its aspects. A Google voice assistant is also included, as well as two built-in microphones.

EXCITING ERGONOMICS AND FINISH FOR THE SENNHEISER HD 458BT

Sennheiser has spared no expense and has equipped these headphones with high-quality materials. It is designed with a sturdy matte plastic that prevents fingerprints. Its thin and light headband incorporates ear cushions and imitation leather cushions encompassing the ear. The helmet is easily transportable and easily stored, in particular thanks to its soft case included with.





Compatible with all devices, you can enjoy it on your Nintendo Switch, your mobile and many other hardware products for enhanced sound quality.

Finally, its autonomy is very correct! Indeed, it has a substantial longevity with its thirty hours of autonomy in a single charge! An affordable price, quality finishes and high-end audio quality make this headset a must-have.

