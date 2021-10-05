settling of scores between Léa Salamé and Jean-Luc Mélenchon

Saturday October 2, Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier received as political guest Jean-Luc Mélenchon in “We are live” on France 2 in the second part of the evening. Obviously, the time was still bitter for the former columnist of “We are not lying”. Recall that last September 23, the leader of France Insoumise had finally decided to debate on BFMTV against Eric Zemmour when he was initially scheduled as the first guest of the show “Elysée 2022” presented by the duo Thomas Sotto and Léa Salame. This political meeting had flopped by bringing together only 1.05 million curious, or 5.1% of the public present in front of his post.





To read also

Laurent Ruquier: his rant at Jean-Luc Mélenchon (VIDEO)

Asked by Léa Salamé about his ability to rally on the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon replied sharply: “The day when you will have a program which makes as many votes as me in the elections, you will come to deny me! “. A spike that destabilized Léa Salamé. “This one, he had prepared!“, she retorted. “Lea, don’t take it the wrong way, I had no bad intentions“, wanted to temper the one who totals 9% of int … Read more on Télé 7 Jours

Read also