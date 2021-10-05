she wins the lottery twice with the same numbers

This resident of South Florida in the United States had decided, at the beginning of September, to play two lotto grids and to fill them with the same numbers: 4, 13, 19, 63 and 64.

The Mega Millions draw takes place on Tuesday, September 14: these five numbers are out! Each of the tickets worth two million dollars, the lucky winner took home four million dollars, or nearly 3.5 million euros.

The store that sold the tickets also rewarded

As a press release from the Florida Lottery indicates, it is a 64-year-old woman, Susan Fitton. She performed at a gas station in the city of Boca Raton, where she lives. The store that sold him the two tickets must receive a bonus of 10,000 dollars, or 8,600 euros.