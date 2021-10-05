she wins the lottery twice with the same numbers

This resident of South Florida in the United States had decided, at the beginning of September, to play two lotto grids and to fill them with the same numbers: 4, 13, 19, 63 and 64.
The Mega Millions draw takes place on Tuesday, September 14: these five numbers are out! Each of the tickets worth two million dollars, the lucky winner took home four million dollars, or nearly 3.5 million euros.
The store that sold the tickets also rewarded
As a press release from the Florida Lottery indicates, it is a 64-year-old woman, Susan Fitton. She performed at a gas station in the city of Boca Raton, where she lives. The store that sold him the two tickets must receive a bonus of 10,000 dollars, or 8,600 euros.
If that’s any reassurance, Susan Fitton could have been even luckier than she was. Indeed, ticking the correct sixth figure, the Mega Ball, would have brought him nearly 20 million euros, as pointed out West France.
Difficult to calculate the probability of winning the lotto twice in the same day. According to Miami herald, the two tickets cost Susan Fitton around 15 euros. But history doesn’t say whether she was a regular player and, more importantly, whether she consistently tried the same numbers twice.