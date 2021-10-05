Siri: superficial intelligence | iGeneration

This October 4, 2011, Phil Schiller hesitates to pronounce the words “But there is one more thing”. Steve Jobs, who should have introduced the iPhone 4S, is on his deathbed. It is up to the senior vice president in charge of global marketing to present Siri, “The intelligent assistant that helps you accomplish your tasks”. Ten years later, it is clear that it has never kept its promises, while becoming indispensable.

From SRI to Siri, there’s only one i (Phone)

Like so many other “cutting edge” technologies, Siri has military origins. In 2003, the US Agency for Advanced Defense Research Projects (DARPA) released $ 150 million for the design of a virtual assistant. After having designed the first magnetic ink character recognition systems, Disneyland Park, the mouse, inkjet printing, packet switched communications, zylon, or even powder inhalers, the engineers at the SRI International research institute are tackling the problem.