Skirmish between airlines and airports over fee increases

The main global organizations of airlines and airports spread their disputes in broad daylight Monday, the first accusing infrastructure managers of sharp increases in fees to offset losses due to Covid-19.

“Some airports and air navigation service providers are trying to boost their finances by recouping ‘lost revenue’ from their customers”, airlines, denounced the director general of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), Willie Walsh. Willie Walsh, who addressed the members of his organization meeting in general assembly in Boston (United States), joked about “Some of our so-called partners (who) want to increase fees to recover the money that the airlines could not spend at home during the crisis” sanitary.

He attacked London’s Heathrow airport in particular, which proposed an increase in charges, paid by airlines to be able to use these facilities, by 90% next year. “Are you kidding or what?” Do you really think a 90% increase will help the airlines? ”cried Willie Walsh.





A “distorted” portrait of the sector

The virulence of these remarks provoked an equally muscular reaction from the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe), which denounced criticism. “Scandalous” and felt that the Iata had painted a picture “deformed” of the airport sector. “Airlines are ill-placed to teach us lessons about protecting the interests of customers when they have refused for months to reimburse passengers for flights that could not take place.”, said ACI Europe Managing Director Olivier Jankovec, quoted in a press release.

And ACI World, which brings together airport operators from around the world, judged for its part that Willie Walsh’s criticisms focused on subjects “Taken out of context, and which do not reflect the efforts made by airports to support the aviation ecosystem during the pandemic”. “We will continue to collaborate with our partners and other actors to rebuild” the area, “But it has to be fair for the entire aviation ecosystem”, according to a press release from the organization.