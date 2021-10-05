SNCF: train tickets for the Christmas holidays soon on sale

If usually it takes four months before the planned departure to book train tickets, the rules are changing for the holiday season.

Always eagerly awaited holiday train tickets

Every year, many SNCF users monitor the sale of tickets for Christmas and New Year’s Day in order to be able to reach their loved ones.

This anticipation makes it possible to secure a seat on one of these trains quickly full and to benefit from a ticket at a reasonable price.

Train tickets for the holiday season will be on sale from Wednesday October 6, 2021 “for TGV INOUI, INTERCITES and OUIGO”, details the SNCF on its official website.

Sales will be open for trains running between December 12, 2021 and January 2, 2022 for TGV and INTERCITES, and for trains running between December 12, 2021 and July 1, 2022 for OUIGOs.

If the time of sale has not yet been revealed, you will probably have to get up early to buy your ticket among the first. Last year, the sale started at 5:30 a.m. for OUIGOs and 6 a.m. for other train lines.

Refundable and exchangeable tickets free of charge

Good news, during the holiday season and until January 4, 2022, SNCF is reactivating its offer of free exchanges and refunds of train tickets.

For Avantage card users, train journeys will be available at capped prices.

TGV M: SNCF unveils images of its train of the future scheduled for 2024