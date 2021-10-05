SNCF: train tickets for the end-of-year celebrations on sale from October 6

By Cécile D. Posted on October 4, 2021 at 1:24 p.m.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, thousands of travelers flock to the trains to spend the end of the year celebrations with their loved ones. In order to anticipate this still very lively period, the SNCF will be putting tickets on sale from October 6.

The Christmas and New Year are far from easy: between the race for gifts, the menus and parties to organize and the outfits to plan, it can turn into a puzzle. If, in addition, you must to travel and take the train to join the people with whom you will celebrate these festivals, we reach the limit of the labors of Hercules.

Fortunately, to find a train ticket at a reasonable price and forr reserve your place before all trains are full, the SNCF allows travelers to plan their trips in advance. The train tickets for the holiday season are on sale from this Wednesday 6 October 2021.

The SNCF suggests that we book in advance all our future trips, which will take place between Sunday 12 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022 with TGV Inoui and the intercités. For trips to Ouigo, the ticket office goes even until Friday, July 1, 2022 inclusive.





In this period of very high mobility, it is wiser and reassuring to buy tickets in advance. And often, it is also more economical: the first to arrive at this ticket office for the end of the year celebrations will be able to benefit from cheaper rates. The opening time of the SNCF store was not disclosed: in 2020, ticket sales started at 5.30 a.m. for Ouigo trains, and at 6 a.m. for other lines. It is possible to register to receive a alert, as soon as reservations are open, so as not to miss out on good deals.

The other good news is that SNCF is resuming its offer offree exchanges and refunds tickets, valid on all major lines, until January 4, 2021.

On its site, Oui SNCF also promises capped prices to holders of the Advantage card : a good plan to consider in this season when train journeys can easily exceed a hundred euros.