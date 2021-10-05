[Société] The prefecture withdraws the authorization for shark fishing on the Reunion coast

While this Wednesday, October 6, associations must meet before the administrative court to demand the suspension of the prefectural decree authorizing shark fishing near our coasts, the prefecture on Tuesday October 5 took the lead.

Longitude 181, Sea Shepherd, Vie Océan, Taille-Vent and One Voice: as many associations for two procedures, and one objective: to stop shark sampling in Reunion. The summary-suspension hearing must take place this Wednesday morning at 9:30 am at the administrative court of Saint-Denis. They also assign the CSR to criminal charges against this “poaching”.

But this Tuesday, October 5, on the eve of this hearing, the prefecture published a decree to withdraw the decree authorizing the fishing in question. A decree dated July 19, 2021, which authorized for the period 2021-2023 “targeted shark harvesting operations within a radius of one nautical mile (1852 meters) around the place where each observation occurred in the municipalities of Saint-Paul, Trois-Bassins, Saint-Leu and Etang-Salé, when it operates within level 2A reinforced protection zones and outside reef flats “.

A decree withdrawn on the eve of the hearing

The decree of October 5 therefore cancels the provisions of the previous decree, in particular in view of the “appeal filed on September 21, 2021 by the Sea Shepherd association”. The text also recognizes that these targeted sampling operations “are likely to have an impact on the environment requiring public participation in application of article L120-1 of the environment code”.

In view of these elements, the prefecture therefore withdraws the preventive fishing authorization which ran until 2023. A victory for associations for the defense of animals and the environment, even before having defended their arguments before the administrative court .

A previous order suspended in 2016

The State services undoubtedly remembered the precedent of 2016. Several associations had acted against the fishing program of the time which authorized the unlimited harvest of tiger sharks and bulldog sharks in the reinforced protection zone of the Reservation within the framework of Cap Requins 2. The administrative court had ruled in favor of the associations, obtaining the suspension of the execution of the decree.

The judge had among other things retained in his order “a serious and immediate attack on the public interest” and had pointed out “a serious doubt as to the legality of the decree”, which went against the unfavorable opinion of the scientific council of the Reserve.





ALSO READ -> Without scientific endorsement, Cap Requins 2 suspended in the heart of the reserve

However, a new preventive fishing system had resumed in April 2018, under the aegis of the CRA (current CSR), a body led by the State. Running until 2021, it had just been renewed by the decree of July 19, valid until 2023. The prefectural decree of this day would therefore anticipate a new decision of this kind.

In a letter, the One Voice association, which also appealed against the decree of July 2021, denounced these fisheries as “serious damage to biodiversity”.

48 bulldog sharks and 221 tiger sharks caught between March 2018 and June 2021

One Voice thus argues that shark harvesting does not need to be, what is more within the Marine Reserve, a sanctuary area for biodiversity. “Even there, they are hunted down mercilessly.” According to data communicated by the Requin Security Center, from March 2018 to the end of June 2021, 48 bulldog sharks and 221 tiger sharks were caught in all fishing areas, namely mainly Trois-Bassins, Saint-Leu , the bay of Saint-Paul, Saint-Gilles, l’Etang-Salé, Saint-Pierre.

The associations of the “Sharks collective” also dispute the effectiveness of the preventive fishing system. “Shark catches in no way solve the attacks against surfers and are only communication operations carried out by the public authorities – operations with unfortunately disastrous consequences. ‘water by fishermen, they would not come so close to the coast, “said One Voice. The association also criticizes the incidental catch of several other non-target species during shark harvesting. “Hammerhead sharks, moray eels … They didn’t ask for anything either.” In its report last June, the Shark Safety Center maintained that 82% of these catches survived.

As a reminder, during the “shark crisis” that began in 2011, as of this year, there are 30 shark attacks on humans in Reunion, including 11 fatal, and 7 causing serious injuries. The last fatal shark attack dates back to May 9, 2019, on the Tortue spot in Saint-Leu. A 28-year-old surfer died there.

READ ALSO -> INFOGRAPHIC – Since 2011, 11 fatal shark attacks have been recorded ALSO READ -> Spot de la Tortue in Saint-Leu: The shark kills for the second time in 2019

J.CTS