Sonia Bompastor (OL) on the return of Ada Hegerberg: “A special day for women’s football”

When she entered in the 79th minute, in the pouring rain, she was cheered by everyone in the Hisingen Arena in Gothenburg. This Tuesday evening, Ada Hegerberg (26) resumed competition on the occasion of OL’s large victory against BK Häcken (3-0) in the Champions League. It has been almost 21 months since the 2018 Ballon d’Or, which played its last match on January 19, 2020 against Bordeaux (0-0), had not played any competitive match.

First victim of a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, the Norwegian then had to deal with a stress fracture of the left tibia which had required an operation in September 2020. “I think today is a special day for her, of course, but also for all of women’s football, his coach, Sonia Bompastor, said after the meeting. It’s important for us, for the club, the group, the team. We are very happy for Ada, as she has gone through difficult times, mentally. For her, it was great to come in. It’s a lot of emotions for her and the group. “