Sonia Bompastor (OL) on the return of Ada Hegerberg: “A special day for women’s football”

When she entered in the 79th minute, in the pouring rain, she was cheered by everyone in the Hisingen Arena in Gothenburg. This Tuesday evening, Ada Hegerberg (26) resumed competition on the occasion of OL’s large victory against BK Häcken (3-0) in the Champions League. It has been almost 21 months since the 2018 Ballon d’Or, which played its last match on January 19, 2020 against Bordeaux (0-0), had not played any competitive match.
First victim of a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, the Norwegian then had to deal with a stress fracture of the left tibia which had required an operation in September 2020. “I think today is a special day for her, of course, but also for all of women’s football, his coach, Sonia Bompastor, said after the meeting. It’s important for us, for the club, the group, the team. We are very happy for Ada, as she has gone through difficult times, mentally. For her, it was great to come in. It’s a lot of emotions for her and the group. “
“Some days, she thought about stopping her career”
Hegerberg replaced the American Catarina Macario eleven minutes from the end of regulation time. She touched few balls, was shaken on some ball holds and we saw that she would obviously need time to get back to the rhythm of the competition. But the essential was elsewhere this Tuesday evening. “She worked hard, Bompastor recalled, highlighting his mental qualities. She is a great competitor. It is for this reason and many others that we are very happy to have him in the group. “
The Lyon coach also revealed that her player had a complicated period with “Downs that have come down very low”. “Some days she thought about stopping her career, added the old left side. She overcame it. She had the strength to come back, to work very hard. She had a lot of support from the club, physical trainers, medical staff, staff. She’s so strong and it’s great for her to come back. “
“In our misfortune, we were lucky to be injured at the same time. This ordeal brought us closer together ”
Hegerberg notably went through this ordeal with defender Griedge Mbock, who had to undergo two Achilles tendon operations. “In our misfortune, we were lucky to be injured at the same time, recently told us the French international who returned to competition at the end of September. We could support each other more easily. This ordeal has brought us together. “
“She worked so hard, she put all the energy she had to come back, continued, for her part, Bompastor, admiring the perseverance of the one who put her suitcases in the Rhône at the age of 19. Maybe some players, in her situation, would not have had the energy. Mentally, she’s so strong … “ Ready to go back to being the ruthless goalscorer she was before her injury.