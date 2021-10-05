Soon a new competitor for the Nintendo Switch at Lenovo?

It must be admitted, currently, the Nintendo Switch alone occupies the field of the portable console. But this nomadic approach to video games should not remain Nintendo’s sole prerogative over the next few months or years, and Lenovo intends to come and find the Japanese giant on its ground.

The gradual arrival of cloud gaming is tending to democratize video games wherever you are, but the technology is not yet sufficiently established in the minds of people for it to be massively considered as a viable alternative to the handheld console. . Machines designed to play “hard”, but everywhere, are therefore quite rare and the niche is now dominated by the Nintendo Switch. However, it could be that soon, Lenovo will insert itself in the sector in its own way, as detected Liliputing. Indeed, on the basis of images uploaded on the German and Japanese sites of Lenovo, a machine answering the name of Lenovo Legion Play would be in the boxes. Before going any further, however, remember that for the time being, the manufacturer has not announced any machines or confirmed the existence of this nomadic console.

By going to the source code, Liliputing observed 4 images of the console, with the following description:

Designed for AAA gaming, the Lenovo Legion Play is the first cloud-based Android console. The console allows users to play hundreds of games, stream their game library or play mobile games. It includes a 7 inch 16: 9 FHD bezel-less display, HDR 10, built-in controllers, two speakers, vibration and a 7000mAh battery to provide the best gaming experience. Our development program is open to all developers. . Coming soon in selected markets.



If we refer to the images that have been unearthed, the design of the machine is clearly inspired by the Nintendo Switch, as is the user interface, which however underlines its Android environment with the Google Play icon. , even if it is probably not final. Based on the cloud, the machine should logically be cut for GeForce Now subscriptions, as also indicated by the presence of the associated icon on the interface. Regarding the connections, it seems that the USB-C port has been chosen, the headphone jack is also part of the game and a microphone would be integrated into the machine.

However, let us remember once again, the existence of the machine has not yet been confirmed. According to information released today, the Lenovo Legion Play should have been unveiled at the MWC 2021 tech show, but it was not. It could therefore be that the development of the device is no longer on the agenda.

This being the case, settling into the nomadic video game niche is certainly an ambition that is understandable for a manufacturer, and this is reminiscent of the existence of the Steam Deck. Indeed, with no more announcement effect than that, Valve recently unveiled its machine which should allow you to play your entire Steam catalog wherever you go. The Steam Deck will be launched next December and will cost between 419 and 679 euros depending on the storage capacity of the machine.