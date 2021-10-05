Soyuz MS-19 takes off with the crew of the first film shot in space (VIDEO) – RT in english

An actress and a director, accompanied by a cosmonaut, take off to join the International Space Station (ISS). They will shoot “Le Défi”, the first feature film shot in orbit in history.

On September 5, Russia is sending actress Yulia Peressild (37) and director Klim Chipenko (38) into space, who will shoot the first feature film in orbit in history: “The Challenge”.

They take off at 10:55 a.m. (Paris time) from the Russian cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, accompanied by cosmonaut Anton Chkaplerov.

The Russian team will have 12 days to shoot the scenes of this film, which tells the story of a doctor trying to save a cosmonaut.

The project is jointly prepared by the Pervy Kanal channel, the Roscosmos agency and the production company Yellow, Black and White. The film is part of “a major scientific and educational project” which will also include a series of documentaries on companies in the space sector and on specialists who contribute to the construction of rocket carriers, spacecraft but also space infrastructure at the same time. ground, according to the Russian space agency.

Science, communication and business: welcome aboard the ISS

As RT France journalist Fabien Rives underlined in an article on the subject published in May, the ISS constitutes a major communication element concerning the progress of humanity in the space field. Indeed, the sending of astronauts / cosmonauts (designation which varies according to the country) on board the ISS is accompanied by important communication campaigns, as evidenced for example in France by the recent phenomenon Thomas Pesquet.





Moreover, in addition to the missions that are carried out on site, this is not the first time that we have heard of cultural projects on board the ISS intended for the general public: recent Russian announcements in this direction remind, for example, the American ambition to make a film on board the station with actor Tom Cruise.

“NASA is thrilled to be working with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the ISS! We need the popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA’s ambitious plans a reality, ”said the former head of the US space agency in May 2020.

These projects also have a significant financial dimension since they represent an important source of income, linked to the sending of humans to the station. If it was marked by a decade of Russian monopoly with the use of rockets and Soyuz capsules, the journey to and from the ISS is now achievable with SpaceX, the company of Elon Musk which has already landed juicy contracts. on both sides of the Atlantic. For an order of magnitude, the price of such trips amounts to several tens of millions of euros, and this, whether they are carried out with Russian or American rockets. The financial dimension is more relevant than ever in view of the budgetary upheavals hovering over the ISS.

While the operation of the station absorbs a total of several billion dollars each year, spent by stakeholders to the detriment of other space projects, each offers solutions, which gradually lean towards a privatization of the station. In 2018, Washington announced, for example, its ambition to end direct federal support for the ISS, in order to favor private investment. On the Russian side, several announcements hinted at a possible withdrawal from the country in the station’s programs, from 2025.