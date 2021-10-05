Spain is delighted with the shattering declarations of Kylian Mbappé, the two priority targets of FC Barcelona for this winter

What follows after this advertisement

Spain likes Mbappé’s statements

Kylian Mbappé has made things clear about his agitated summer and this delights the pro-Madrid press in Spain. After his shattering statements about his abortive departure to RMC and this Tuesday morning in the newspaper The team, the French genius is on the front page of the two biggest Spanish newspapers, Marca and Ace. The two media display the 2018 world champion on the front page, each with a striking sentence from his various interviews. “In July, I told PSG that I wanted to leave”, relates on the first page Marca, as if to tell the world that it is PSG’s fault if Mbappé did not sign for Real this summer. “If I had to leave, it was only for Real Madrid”, chose for his part Ace. In short, the echo of Mbappé’s statements is very strong.





Sterling or Olmo, Barça’s priorities

While FC Barcelona is in the midst of a crisis and Ronald Koeman is more than ever in the hot seat after the new setback this weekend against Atlético de Madrid (0-2), Mundo Deportivo try to think of something else this morning and look (already) on the future winter transfer window of the Blaugranas. And according to the media, Barça will have money in January to strengthen, especially in the offensive sector. Two tracks would be noted at the top of the Catalan short list. They are Raheem Sterling, Manchester City striker, and Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig attacking midfielder and former Masia player. But he will no doubt have to take out the checkbook for one of these operations to take place.

First reviews for Ancelotti

Two losses in a row and criticism begins to fuse for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. This is the lot of any coach at Casa Blanca, who almost never has the right to make mistakes. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Italian technician is accused of making too many changes between matches and not clearing a typical XI. Which could explain the blow of less well in the current results. For El Pais, Ancelotti sees a real headache coming forward after the international break with the defensive returns of Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal. “A puzzle for the Italian” who will have to find the right formula to get out of this negative spiral.