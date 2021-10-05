Spaniard Pau Gasol, legendary pivot, puts an end to his career

After the NBA, a return to Spain

It was in Los Angeles, with the Lakers, that the Spaniard had his greatest club success. After having offered himself two NBA rings (2009 and 2010), Gasol then skimmed the franchises, integrating the workforce of the Bulls, Spurs, and finally the Milwaukee Bucks, in 2019. Handicapped by a foot injury, he was finally returned to FC Barcelona in 2021. A return marked by a new Spanish league title, acquired 20 years after his first. ” There are people who thought it was impossible to play again at 39, but I’m a person of challenges, and I wanted to fight “, He told during the press conference.