Spaniard Pau Gasol, legendary pivot, puts an end to his career

” Today I’m here to tell you what to expect: I’m going to retire from professional basketball. “. It’s done, Pau Gasol leaves the prosecution for good. The 41-year-old pivot, crowned world champion with Spain in 2006, and double NBA champion with the Lakers (2009, 2010), announced this Tuesday, during a press conference, to put an end to his career, after 23 professional seasons.
Considered the best player in the history of Spanish basketball, Pau Gasol made his debut in 1998 with FC Barcelona. Winner of the national championship within the Catalan club, he then landed in the United States, in Memphis, the starting point of a long stay in the NBA (2001-2019).
After the NBA, a return to Spain
It was in Los Angeles, with the Lakers, that the Spaniard had his greatest club success. After having offered himself two NBA rings (2009 and 2010), Gasol then skimmed the franchises, integrating the workforce of the Bulls, Spurs, and finally the Milwaukee Bucks, in 2019. Handicapped by a foot injury, he was finally returned to FC Barcelona in 2021. A return marked by a new Spanish league title, acquired 20 years after his first. ” There are people who thought it was impossible to play again at 39, but I’m a person of challenges, and I wanted to fight “, He told during the press conference.
In the national team, Pau Gasol has won practically everything. Sacred world champion with La Roja in 2006, he also offered Spain three European crowns (2009, 2011, 2015). Only the title of Olympic champion is missing from his huge track record, the fault of an American ogre, met in the final twice, during the Beijing Games and then in London. In 2021, he returned to the national team in Tokyo, without managing to bring back a charm. ” Play again with “The family” was something very special, although in the end we did not win a medal, was satisfied Gasol. Playing was already a great success “
Very moved, Pau Gasol also paid tribute to his former teammate at the Lakers Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in January 2020, in a helicopter crash. ” We miss him and his daughter Gigi so much. He taught me to be a better competitor and a winner. I considered him a big brother. Thanks Kobe. “