Squid Game, the phenomenon series that demonstrates the power of Netflix

The South Korean thriller is taking over the world and creating a buzz on social media.

A tweet from Jeff Bezos is enough to measure the power of fascination wielded by Squid Game. Even the very powerful boss of Amazon, yet a competitor of Netflix in video streaming, expresses his “can’t wait to watch the series“.

Read alsoNetflix offers a video game studio

The pitch of this dystopian South Korean thriller in nine episodes, whose success nobody saw coming: 456 over-indebted men and women confront each other through children’s games as innocent as… mortal. Only the last survivor, in fact, can touch the $ 38 million promised. Since its release on the platform on September 17, the series has broken viewing records and is already at the top of the most watched programs on Netflix in no less than 90 countries. “Squid Game could become our most watched series if audiences hold up“, Said ten days ago Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix.

Humorous diversions

Squid Game ahead of the platform’s blockbusters such as Bridgerton, acclaimed by 82 million subscribers, Lupine Where The Witcher