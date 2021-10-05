Stade Rennais – PSG (2-0): Neymar’s hilarious response after the fiasco in Rennes

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most expensive transfers

You can be a champion, soon be in your thirties and have a little self-deprecation. Neymar (PSG, 29) showed it no later than last night on social networks.

It has thus not escaped anyone’s notice that some of the canals very dear to Mark Zuckerberg were blocked for several hours. And the Brazilian striker of PSG is one of those who are most active there, including the most impacted.

To react in the second degree, Neymar spoke of a breakdown … like the one he himself experienced on Sunday against Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park during the 9th day of Ligue 1 (0-2). “Are only Zuck’s weekends and mine gone bad or are there others as well?” “, He smiled on Twitter with emojis in the key. Proof that Neymar knows how to smile and soon question himself?

Só o final de semana do zuck eo meu que deu ruim or maize alguém também? 🤣🤣

– Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 4, 2021