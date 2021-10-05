Steam Neo Fest: 5 demos with remarkable artistic direction

Right now is Steam Neo Fest, an event that offers you to try out a ton of demos. To prevent you from using up your bandwidth unnecessarily, we have taken the time to make several selections of demos for you to try out as a matter of urgency. This focuses in particular on the creations that reveal unique visuals.

The Ballad of Bonky

To start, we invite you to venture on the very astonishing The Ballad of Bonky. Alone or with a friend, the creation of Guy Unger and Cobcris, offers you to take control of a blue hippopotamus in plasticine, then to provide you with a baseball bat to make life difficult for all your opponents. It’s up to you to hit them and use them like bouncing balls to throw them against walls or at their friends. Everything will be available on Steam in 2022.

Download The Ballad of Bonky Demo on Steam

ANNO: Mutationem

For this second proposal, we invite you to dive into the cyberpunk RPG ANNO: Mutationem. The title, presented for the first time at a State of Play event hosted by Sony, effectively mixes 2.5D footage and 3D images to take you on an adventure alongside Ann, a lonely wolf. The latter, over-trained, does not hesitate to draw her gigantic sword to face mysterious marginal groups, mechanical enemies or even gigantic creatures. As a reminder, ANNO: Mutationem will land at the end of the year on PC and PlayStation 4.

Download the ANNO: Mutationem demo on Steam

Victory Heat Rally

For this third proposal, we take you in a magnificent car to burn the asphalt with Victory Heat Rally. Unveiling a graphic universe strongly inspired by racing games of the 1990s, the production of Skydevilpalm asks you to drive at full speed to explode the scores, but also to drift in the turns to increase your boost gauge to go ever faster. Unfortunately, even if the experience promises to be excellent, the demo remains stingy in content and only allows you to discover two circuits, to drive a single vehicle and to participate in a single game mode: the Time Attack mode. .





Download the Victory Heat Rally demo on Steam

Dread Delusion

For this third proposal, we invite you to dive into the strange, psychedelic and colorful world of Dread Delusion, a game that is greatly inspired by The Elder Scrolls saga and more particularly by its first three opus: Arena, Daggerfall and Morrowind. In this open world RPG, players are free to create their own story as they venture into a ravaged world to meet many encounters. Unfortunately, these lands are also strewn with particularly hostile enemies.

Download the Dread Delusion demo on Steam

Best Month Ever!

Finally, we dwell a few lines on one of the favorites of the Steam Neo Fest event: Best Month Ever !. Point’n click puts you in the shoes of Louise, a terminally ill single mother. But the young woman does not give up so far. She decides to face the disease to give Mitch, her son, wonderful memories. For that, nothing better than a gigantic road trip through the United States. In other words, Best Month Ever! it is an adventure which promises to be as sweet as it is tearful.