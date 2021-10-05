Steam Neo Fest October 2021: A Festival Of FPS Demos

Steam regularly hosts the Steam Neo Fest (or Next Fest in the language of the Beatles), events allowing players to try out hundreds of indie game demos. The October session is running until Thursday, October 7 and, in order to see more clearly in this big mess, we offer you a small non-exhaustive list of the most potentially interesting FPS demos.

If you are too lazy to read the whole article, we recommend that you try Blood West, Fallen Aces or Project Warlock 2 as a priority.

Blood west

Genre: Retro FPS

Steam page

A retro FPS set in a Wild West invaded by the living dead and other fantastic creatures. Contrary to what one might think, this is not at all a fast FPS: here, we explore a large open map full of enemies trying to bring back loot to sell at the base camp. The hero is fragile, the ammunition is few and the inventory is limited… It is therefore necessary to make the most of infiltration and the various powers / objects in order to get out of it. In short, a good concept with a good atmosphere, we can’t wait to see more.

Fallen Aces

Genre: Immersive Sim light

Steam page

Edited by Newblood (DUSK, AMID EVIL, ULTRAKILL), Fallen Aces is an FPS with visuals strongly inspired by comics and noir films. We beat thugs with fists, iron bars or whatever comes to hand: garbage cans, bottles, tool boxes … Generally, the fairly open level design allows you to approach situations in different ways. the way of an immersive sim light. A promising project.

Forgive me father

Genre: FPS Action / Horror

Steam page

An FPS with fairly successful comic book-style visuals taking place in a Lovecraftian universe. The relationship with the recluse of Providence nevertheless stops at the design of the monsters and a few references arranged here and there: Forgive Me Father is actually a completely classic FPS, with a rather poor level design (corridor / door / corridor / arena / door…) and which does not attempt anything new. Too bad, because it is really beautiful.

HYPERVIOLENT

Genre: Retro FPS

Steam page

In a way, Hyperviolent has a System Shock light side: alone in a large ship you have to face hordes of possessed / zombies who have taken possession of the place and will take the opportunity, of course, to find out what happened. pass. The game offers an inventory system, successful 3D visuals with 2D sprites, dual wielding, lots of logs to read, interaction with the scenery / computers… Too bad the fights against enemies with firearms are nazes.

Kingdom of the Dead

Genre: horrific WTF

Steam page

The player takes on the role of an agent battling the forces of evil, executing ghouls, zombies, dark mages and other weird monsters using old-fashioned guns and a talking sword. Kingdom of the Dead is particularly strange in its hand-penciled realization, its music based on chiptunes and, more generally, its particular atmosphere. I struggled to hang on but maybe you will appreciate its quirkiness.





Outbreak Island

Genre: Open world survival

Steam page

An island, zombies and a mystery to solve, that’s how Outbreak Island is summed up, a classic survival game. There is the usual recipe for this kind of games: management of thirst and hunger, looting of garbage cans to find carrots and other empty water bottles and mediocre fights. The only small originality, the flashlight is replaced by a camera, which will be used to locate oneself in the dark, blind enemies and collect evidence by taking pictures. To be reserved for those who are not yet tired of the formula …

Postal Brain Damaged

Genre: Fast FPS pee poop

Steam page

A visit to the neurotic psyche of the Postal Dude in the form of an uninteresting fast FPS in levels without tail or head. And besides, it’s very ugly. The bunnyhop and the edgy music already make it a better game than Postal 4, but it’s still hard to recommend… Unless the words “pee”, “poo”, “prout” and “dildo” make you laugh , sure.

Project Warlock 2

Genre: Retro FPS

Steam page

The first Project Warlock was more like Wolfenstein 3D, the sequel is clearly inspired by Quake. The game has a very particular but successful aesthetic and is rather interesting despite its classicism, especially with its level design offering many parallel paths.

Torment

Genre: Doom-like

Steam page

A retro title based on the GZdoom engine. Handsome, dynamic, and chock-full of enemies to take down, it still looks a lot like a Doom mod – which isn’t necessarily a flaw. Special mention for the rather original soundtrack, for once.

There you are, with that you already have something to do. That said, there are many, many more in various genres. There is something for everyone: horror games (Lights Camera Slaughter, Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil, Last Days of Lazarus), walking sims (Island of the Lost, The Inspector), rogue-lite (Into The Pit), simulations of anything and everything (Dinosaur Fossil Hunter, Wedding Designer, Hometopia), PS1-style FPRPG (Dread Delusion), VR games (Alien Dawn, Fractured Atmosphere), rail shooter ( Dead Containment), multi (Earth From Another Sun, Qfield) and even a kind of pro-Palestinian Rogue Warrior (Fursan al-Aqsa). Okay, you’ll understand, there are hundreds of more or less weird things to try until October 7th. So, if you have faith, you can jump into the Steam Neo Fest Grand Bazaar over here.