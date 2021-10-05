Stellantis suspends production in Vienna

Automaker Stellantis announced on Tuesday it was suspending production in Vienna, Austria, from Oct. 18 to Dec. 31, due to the global chip shortage.

“The entire global automotive industry is in an exceptional situation due to the current Covid-19 health crisis”, justified in a press release the giant resulting from the merger of PSA (Peugeot, Citroën, Opel) and FCA (Fiat, Chrysler). “Production will resume on January 2, 2022 and a partial unemployment solution is planned for employees in order to make the interruption socially acceptable”, he clarified. Around 460 people are employed in the plant in the Austrian capital, which produces for Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Opel and Peugeot in particular.





Heavy consequences

The semiconductor crisis is beginning to weigh heavily on automotive workers who are suffering unemployment measures in several countries, including Germany. The shortage of electronic components is linked to a very strong demand for automobiles increasingly loaded with electronic systems.

However, in a context of recovery of activity, manufacturers find themselves in competition with other greedy industries – computers, smartphones – which capture these parts manufactured for the most part in Asia. The German car market experienced a black September with less than 200,000 new vehicles sold, the highest level in 30 years, while car sales in the UK continued to fall, falling 34.4% to their highest level. low level since 1998 for this month, due to semiconductor shortage.

