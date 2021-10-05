Steve Jobs threw the first iPhone to the ground to impress reporters

Just before the release of the first iPhone, Steve Jobs visited the offices of the Wall Street Journal to present it to journalists in preview. When one of them asked him the question of durability, the Apple boss simply threw the smartphone to the ground. And to take it back completely intact.

It’s undeniable, Steve Jobs has always had a sense of the show. Even when you are not necessarily a fan of Apple products, you have to admit that its famous keynotes have marked the history of the industry, inspiring most of its competitors. Whether he calls Facebook a “cacabook” or decides to create the iPad simply to annoy Microsoft, the boss knew how to make people talk about him and his company. On the occasion of 10 years since his death, there are many who share bits of experience with the charismatic man.





Roger Cheng is one of them. At the time of the release of the first iPhone, it was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal. Months before the official launch, Steve Jobs visited the Manhattan offices to present the smartphone. The team present at the time thus had the opportunity to test the device and ask questions to the boss of Apple. One of them then asks him if the iPhone is resistant to shocks. For only answer, Steve Jobs was content to throw the latter in the air and wait for it to crash to the ground.

The day Steve Jobs threw his iPhone to the ground

The iPhone in question – against all odds – is came out unscathed of the operation. Roger Cheng specifies that the floor of the offices was made of carpet, which probably contributed to the survival of the smartphone. Nevertheless the scene made its small impression on journalists, who hastened to manipulate the latter to discover the smallest details.

Today, keynotes are meant to be a little less spectacular. Not that Tim Cook lacks artistic sense. Apple is now firmly established in the landscape, and the new iPhones are far from the revolution that was the very first model at the time. There is no doubt, in any case, that those who knew Steve Jobs are still full of anecdotes of the sort.

