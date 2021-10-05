Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Wednesday, October 6, 2021

(AOF) – Intrasense

Intrasense, specialist in medical imaging software solutions and the medical and radiological imaging group I-SERIS, bringing together the Clémentville (Montpellier), Clermont l’Hérault clinics and the scanner center of the Pasteur clinic in Pézenas, announced the signing of an agreement within the framework of the development of the new Myra oncology solution.

Kalray

Kalray realized a loss of 7.63 million euros in the first half of 2021, down from 5.3 million a year earlier. In particular, the semiconductor manufacturer saw its current expenses increase by 19% to 8.97 million euros, and its depreciation expense amounting to 5.83 million (+ 46%). These reflect the investments made on the latest generation of Coolidge processor.

LDC

The poultry house will publish its turnover for the first half of the year.

Neoen





Neoen announced Tuesday the commissioning of the Altiplano 200 solar power plant. With a capacity of 208 MWp, this solar park was built in the province of Salta in Argentina, at an altitude of 4,000 meters. This plant is 100% owned by Neoen. “Altiplano enjoys one of the best sunshine in the world and will produce 650,000 MWh of green electricity per year, or the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 215,000 inhabitants,” explained Neoen. This solar power plant is the second largest in the country.

SMCP

In an opinion published by the AMF, the company Glas declared that it crossed upwards, on October 4, the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20% of the capital and voting rights and 25% of the rights. vote of the company SMCP. Glas thus holds 23.08% of the capital and 28.99% of the voting rights of SMCP. Glas specified that it does not intend to acquire additional shares of SMCP, nor to take control of it.