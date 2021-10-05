Student learning is a worthwhile investment, study finds

The good integration rate and the higher wages of apprentices bring in money to the community.

Learning during higher education can be seen as an investment “value creator for both society and public finances“, According to a study published Monday by the Asterès firm.

“An apprentice directly brings in between 2,000 and 5,000 euros more to the community“That a young person entering the labor market without an apprenticeship after initial training”due to a higher integration rate and higher wages at the end of studies”, According to the study.

Added value

Based on government and INSEE data, Astérès calculated that “over four years, apprenticeship generates 425,000 additional jobs, 41 billion euros in added value and brings 11 billion euros to public finances“. The firm concludes that “for each euro invested in apprenticeship rather than in initial training and in helping young people who have not found a job, added value increases by 17% and public revenues by 30%“.





According to the Ministry of Higher Education, apprenticeship as part of post-baccalaureate training concerned 203,800 young people during the 2019-2020 school year, or 7.5% of higher education students. The Ministry of Labor for its part counted 353,000 apprenticeship contracts signed in the private sector in 2019 and 495,000 in 2020, an increase of 40% in one year. In 2020, three quarters of the contracts signed concerned young people with at least the baccalaureate level.

Commit public expenditure

These figures show that it is necessary to continue to commit public expenditure for learning even if “we cannot extrapolate and consider that all students should be apprenticed», Warns Pierre Bentata, economist at Astérès. Marc-François Mignot Mahon, president of the private education group Galileo Global Education, sponsor of the Asterès study, nevertheless believes it is possible to eventually train 20% to 30% of students in alternation thanks to the possibilities offered by the new digital tools.

For this, it is necessary according to him to establish, “a universal right to employment and training for 17-25 year olds”, Based on the one hand on making apprenticeship contracts more flexible, which could begin throughout the year, and on the other on online training.