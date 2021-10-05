Super Monkey Ball review: Banana Mania by jeuxvideo.com

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Super Monkey Ball series, AiAi, the craziest monkey in the gaming world, once again equips himself with his transparent sphere to tumble at full speed in Banana Mania, the remaster of Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. Is this updated compilation still so thrilling in 2021? This is what we will see.

After making a jump on our favorite platforms in 2019 with the HD version of Banana Blitz, SEGA’s Super Monkey Ball saga is back with the Banana Mania remaster. What is behind this strange and funny name? It’s simple ! Banana Mania is simply Super Monkey Ball Deluxe from 2005 with prettier graphics (the textures are finer and the 4K / 60fps combo is there, at least on next-gen). There are the 42 new levels of this version as well as the two campaigns of the first two Super Monkey Ball. In other words, you will get your money’s worth since no less than 300 levels await you for hours and hours of “fun”, at least if you haven’t broken your controller by then. Despite its colorful universe and its childish objectives (the goal is to move a ball in 3D environments), the experience will undoubtedly put your nerves to the test.

Antics on the program

Years go by, but the principle remains the same. In Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, the player takes control of a sphere, or rather of the monkey that inhabits it, to collect as many bananas as possible in order to maximize the scores. To register these, it is obviously necessary to cross the finish line before the end of the allotted time. Unfortunately for our crazy monkey, the suspended trays on which it evolves are rugged and strewn with traps of all kinds. In Banana Mania, holes, bumpers, moving platforms, vertiginous descents and even a giant comb form your daily life… Bumpers, for example, push you out of the field, while the comb spins at full speed and ejects you as far as possible. You understand, the situations are varied and constantly require you to redouble your efforts if you do not want to fall into the void and end your session. But rest assured, death is fully part of the experience. To be effective in Banana Mania, you must not hesitate to die and try again and again the same course to better observe it and, subsequently, to appropriate it. This is also the greatest success of the game, since there are a thousand and one ways to approach the same level.

However, even if the sensations are there thanks to a successful impression of speed, the difficulty is poorly measured. Take for example the story mode which, by the way, swapped its cutscenes made with the game engine for 2D animated sequences that lack inspiration. In this mode, the player does not have time to take his bearings and integrate the logic and the particular physics of the title. Indeed, peaks of difficulty quickly hamper its progress. Fortunately, this new version of Super Monkey Ball Deluxe offers some help for newcomers. The player can ignore the levels he considers too complicated or activate an option that allows time to slow down at any time. For our part, we advise you instead to turn to the Challenge mode which is divided into several levels of difficulty and which offers a slower and much more stimulating progression.

We roll around in Challenge mode

Gerbotron attack activated!

Difficulty isn’t the only problem with Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, on the contrary. The general level-design shows its age and goes against the principle of the game which initially favors speed. To succeed in certain routes, you sometimes have to rely on luck. The “Melting Pot” level, for example, offers to cross a balanced platform where many balls prevent the player from moving forward. In this level, it is chance that takes you to the exit and not your skills, since you do not really have control over your character who follows the general movement in spite of himself. Unfortunately, “Melting Pot” is not a distant case …

This Super Monkey Ball Deluxe remake could have taken advantage of this new release to arrive with revised and patched gameplay, but, as you might expect, it isn’t. The player must necessarily deal with the hesitant controls of the 2005 version. The camera lacks flexibility and responsiveness and fits anywhere, especially when our hero is propelled into the air. We would also have appreciated that the new features of Banana Blitz were implemented in this Banana Mania in order to bring added value to the original game. One thinks in particular of the Jump key which offers new perspectives by facilitating the taking of risks and shortcuts. Here, the Jump is just a simple bonus that can be found in the options. But once activated, this feature prevents saving progress and keeping scores … Too bad.





A mess of activities!

Super Monkey Ball is not only challenges in the hundreds, it is also a party-game to share with friends … and that, SEGA understood it well. In addition to being able to experience the entire adventure with three colleagues, just like Deluxe, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania comes with a slew of mini-games. Players will therefore be delighted to learn that AiAi and his gang can once again play tennis, golf and mini-golf, billiards and even soccer. The cult Monkey Target mini-game is also making a comeback for our enjoyment; in this still fun proposition, participants must propel their monkey into the air to land on gigantic targets. Unfortunately, some activities still lack a bit of bite such as baseball or rail-shooter which uses the principle of Time Crisis.

Sonic arrives as a guest

To end on a positive point, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania includes a unique virtual store. Inside of it, it is possible to spend the hard-earned points to unlock alternate costumes for AiAi and her friends or even new characters. Among them are a few icons from the SEGA universe, starting with Kazuma Kiryu, the hero of the Yakuza saga, Beat from Jet Set Radio, or even Sonic, the blue hedgehog that we no longer present.

Strong points The feeling of speed

Finish the same level in several different ways

Substantial content and high replayability

Many guests (Sonic, Beat …)

Help options

The 4K / 60fps combo on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

A mess of mini-games … Weak points … but of uneven quality

Camera too slow and indigestible

A level-design that relies too much on chance

Visually unappealing

Difficulty peaks in Story Mode

After Banana Blitz HD deemed too simple by the majority of players, the Super Monkey Ball saga decides to go back to its beginnings to offer early fans what they expect: a level of difficulty. Unfortunately, even if the challenge is indeed present, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania disappoints. The 4K / 60fps combo available on next-gen is not enough to hide the many flaws of this remaster, starting with the camera which lacks flexibility and the general level-design which plays too much with chance. However, if you hang on to the formula, note that you get what you pay for. The content is more than generous, the replayability is strong and the store is a pleasant surprise that adds extra interest.