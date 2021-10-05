Tatiana Laurence explains Xavier Delarue’s supposed infidelities and puts an end to the rumors

After the shattering announcement of a breakup due to infidelities by Xavier Delarue, Tatiana Laurence returned to her comments on her social networks, putting an end to the rumors of deception and separation.
The case will have kept social networks in suspense for 24 hours! This Sunday, October 3, at night, Tatiana Laurence Delarue announced her breakup with Xavier Delarue, her ex-husband since their divorce in 2020. A shocking announcement, but to better understand, it is better to first rewind a little … Divorced, but finally back together, the couple we had known in Secret Story in 2007, therefore, after her divorce, continued her 17-year history. A good news doubled, in this month of August 2021 of another announcement: the couple is expecting their first child! The culmination of a beautiful complicity apparently rediscovered and of a story without shade… Until this Sunday when everything seemed compromised!
Infidelities and a breakup…?
In a message now deleted from its platforms, Tatiana Delarue declared to be aware of the romantic relationship of her Xavier with another woman, who plays alongside him in Mysteries of love. For the future mother, 5 months pregnant, this marked the death sentence of her relationship with her future dad companion. Accusations remained unanswered from those concerned, and particularly from Xavier Delarue. Internet users were therefore waiting for a sequel, until … Tatiana Laurence Delarue decides to publish a new missive, in a completely different tone this time.
Then a withdrawal
In it, she reconsiders her words and talks about rumors. “Please stop insulting the daddy of the child I’m carrying. He’s been the victim of lies and invention that have been attributed to him since last year. it is indeed a false relationship pronounced by jealousy or revenge. I don’t know what motivates people (…) I promise you, he’s innocent. He told me, proved it. (Nothing other than a friendship with his colleague), not healthy maybe on both sides, but I have the proof that it was only a friendship …“, she writes in particular, asking her fans to stop reacting to this affair. For his part, Xavier Delarue wrote on his Instagram profile. : “I love you. In general I do not speak on the networks… The rumor conveyed in the service of ***, your DM and your karma have an appointment with you now! My future child will be as tall as his mother.”