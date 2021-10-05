Technology. Who benefited from the giant Facebook outage?





Who benefited from the global outage at Facebook? Certainly not its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, who according to Bloomberg’s estimates would have lost $ 6 billion in a few hours. According to Netblocks, losses were estimated at $ 160 million per hour for the global economy, due to the network’s advertising model. The competitors, Signal and Telegram in the lead, on the other hand saw the arrival of many new users on their platforms. An “increase in registrations” on Signal The open-source, encrypted messaging Signal immediately communicated on Twitter (which itself was still working) about the increase in registrations at her house. “We also know what it’s like to work during an outage and wish the best to engineers who are working to restore service to other platforms. # Mondays,” the network’s statement added in indirect support to engineers at Facebook. . Signal also suffered a failure a few weeks ago.

Former CIA and NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden also urged Whatsapp users to join Signal: “The fact that Whatsapp (which is owned by Facebook) is down is a reminder that you and your friends should probably use a more private, non-profit alternative like @Signalapp anyway (or another open source app of your choice). It’s just as free, and the switch takes about 30 seconds. “ Twitter and Telegram absorb the rise On the Twitter and Telegram side, we kindly made fun of Facebook. “Hello literally everyone,” the blue bird tweeted, while Russian messaging contented itself with a picture:

This was before the social network and messaging themselves experienced difficulties with the massive influx of new users. “There are * a lot * of users joining us today from other platforms who are ‘down’. Wizards use their weird server magic to try and keep things in place, but it can be a bit slow. Sorry! ”Telegram communicated on Monday evening. Brands take the opportunity to communicate Other brands quickly realized that they could capitalize on the blackout to more or less skillfully advertise to newcomers on Twitter. Under the message from Twitter, McDonalds, Starbucks, Tampax, but also Google Play, Alexa, Microsoft, The Sims, Uno and many others reacted:

Social networks TikTok and Snapchat have not yet communicated, but the DownDetector site notes that incident reports were filed by users in the same time frame as the Facebook outage, which suggests a postponement towards their services.

If for the moment it is a bit early to know the exact number of users who have migrated to services other than Facebook, Telegram messaging has gone from 56th to 5th place among the most downloaded free applications in the United States, in a day, according to the specialist firm SensorTower (which provides data on the application market). Remember that at the beginning of the year, following a change in Whatsapp’s privacy policy, Signal and Telegram had already recruited many new users. Signal had around 7.5 million installations worldwide via the Apple Store and Google Store between January 6 and 10, according to Sensor Tower, while over the same period 5.6 million Telegram downloads have taken place.

Facebook explains the outage The outage of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp was caused by a “faulty configuration change” of routers that “coordinate traffic between servers,” the group said in a statement posted on its site Monday night at Tuesday. The technical disruption had “cascading effects” to the point that “many of the tools and systems we use internally on a daily basis were also affected, complicating our efforts to diagnose and repair the problem.” It took around 6 hours for apps to start to return to normal and the impacts are global.