Telegram says it broke registration record

Telegram messaging dropped from 56th to 5th place among the most downloaded free applications in the United States on Monday, according to specialist firm SensorTower.

An exploit for Telegram messaging. More than 70 million users have joined the Telegram secure messaging system, its Russian founder, Pavel Durov, said on Tuesday (October 5), a consequence of the massive outage that affected the applications of its competitor Facebook.

Pavel Durov welcomed this record on his Telegram account, citing “a record increase in the number of registrations”. “I am proud of our team who have managed this unprecedented growth as Telegram has continued to operate smoothly for most of our users.”, continued the 36-year-old billionaire.

Other competing networks, like Twitter, have also seen an influx of users. “I would like to say the following to our new users: Welcome to Telegram, the world’s largest independent messenger. We will not disappoint you when others do.”, assured Pavel Durov on Tuesday.

Founded in 2013 by brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov, former creators of the very popular Russian social network VKontakte, Telegram claims to make security its priority and generally refuses to collaborate with the authorities, which has earned it blockades attempts in some countries , especially in Russia.

In January 2021, Telegram had already rejoiced to have gained 25 million users after the announcement by WhatsApp of a greater sharing of its data with its parent company Facebook.