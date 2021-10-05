Telework and competition, SNCF faced with the challenge of reclaiming business class

Business travelers on the Paris-Lyon high-speed line may have noticed this: the “business premier” class is experimenting with a move upmarket on this route that is not only the busiest but also the most profitable of the SNCF. , which represented a third of its total annual TGV traffic before the crisis. For example, business passengers will find enhanced services, such as press / coffee reception directly at their seat, their bar order delivered directly to their seat or even greater flexibility in their reservations. A sign of the strategic nature of the link and of this clientele, the first Océane trainsets – resulting from the renovation of the duplexes – are partly already in circulation on this axis. They offer greater comfort in “pro class”, a reading light with adjustable intensity and better connectivity (USB cabling, more sockets, etc.). In short, the idea is to make it a real office for worker travelers.

If SNCF Voyageurs is focusing its tests on this line of 45 million annual passengers, popular with professional customers, it is because the company has to face a double challenge: that of teleworking for some of the employees and that of the arrival of international competition. While in 2019 its professional clientele represented 20% of its 120 million TGV passengers per year and 40% of its turnover, the health crisis has plunged this segment in 2020 (-60%), contributing to the abyssal deficit of 3 billion euros from the group. Since then the traffic has only picked up slightly. For 2021, the SNCF expects a loss of its business customers of 50% compared to 2019. But the leaders note a recovery and “weak signals ” encouraging in September.

According to figures communicated this Wednesday, October 5 by Alain Krakovitch, director of Voyages SNCF and his marketing director JErome Laffon, the group notes a “gradual return of business customers”. 60% with a pro rate are back compared to September 2019, and even 75% in the VSE / SME segment, explains SNCF.

The dynamic is driven in particular by its new offer “my teleworking package”. It has already attracted 3,500 travelers, half of which comes from its old classic pro offers and the other half from new customers. The classic offers now concern 5,000 against 7,000 users. In total, the group’s subscription portfolio amounts to 8,500 cards.

A professional clientele greater than 2019 in 2024

Still, the teleworking subscription has experienced difficulties in its implementation in the face of a certain enthusiasm, undoubtedly limiting memberships.

“We received more than 10,000 calls over the four weeks straddling September and August saturating our operators, but today it’s resolved “, considers Alain Krakovitch. The other pitfall to be resolved in order to boost this new device will be that of the combination of this TGV pass with TER offers, while the French are increasingly going into exile in the countryside and peripheral territories. “It is a discussion to be held with the regions. It is complex at the level of information systems, pricing”, continues Alain Krakovitch.

However, the rail operator hopes to regain 95% of its professional sales levels in 2023, and even reach 101% by 2024, compared to 2019, according to the group’s benchmark.

SNCF notably bases its forecasts on an internal study. According to this survey, carried out among a hundred companies under contract, 89% of business customers would not question their professional trip following the Covid-19. The deadweight loss would be around 11%. Mobility linked to internal company meetings would be the most impacted (down 30% in this segment), with users preferring virtual meetings in this case. But for other discussion times, such as training (85%), site visits (100%) or customer / supplier meetings (95%), the workers consulted maintain their need for mobility. And overall, to meet their expectations, 72% of respondents recommend the train as the best solution for a business trip of more than 200 kilometers.

To capitalize on this recovery in the business segment in this rapidly changing context, the group is counting on continuing to redesign its subscription offers. From the fourth quarter of 2021, the group will initiate a consultation with players in the professional market to launch new offers in 2022. It should also strengthen its internet connectivity,“generally satisfactory”, except on the Paris-Bordeaux line, which still encounters cuts. Above all, SNCF Voyages hopes to convince professionals thanks to the ecological argument.





Ecological argument

Taking advantage, on the one hand, of the ban on flights on roads where there is a rail alternative in less than 2h30, and, on the other hand, of taking into account stronger ESG criteria in company accounts, the operator wants to support economic players in building a personalized carbon footprint.

The ecological transition will indeed be one of the major axes of SNCF’s success. The group is banking on the use of the car towards the train. “We want to nibble on additional modal shares on the road “,” 2-3 points “, which would represent” 20 to 30% more volume “, explained in our columns, last February, the CEO of the group Jean-Pierre Farandou. In May, he repeated his goal “to double the number of passengers in ten years on the trains “.

Basically, the rail carrier has increased its passenger volumes because at the same time it is pursuing a policy of lowering prices which lowers its average basket, both in the leisure and business segments. The multiplication of OuiGo offers (and in particular on the … Lyon-Paris line), the introduction of maximum pricing for holders of an advantage card, the overhaul of the price list, as well as promotional offers , participate in this downward trend in the average basket. For example, the teleworking subscription is marketed 40% cheaper than the annual package.

Opening up to competition

While the group is under financial pressure, despite the State’s takeover of 25 billion debt, and that it has begun a restructuring targeting 3,000 jobs, it remains to be seen what the impact of the opening of the domestic market will be. rail passenger transport to international competition. This has been accessible to any operator since December 2020. These new European players intend in particular to gain market share on the premium component and first of all on the Lyon-Paris line, the most profitable. This is the case of the Spanish rail operator Renfe, which confirmed at the end of September its desire to integrate into the French market. While he was only expected on the Lyon-Marseille, he finally wants to go further with the Paris-Lyon-Marseille axis.

The Iberian offensive should follow that of the Italian Trenitalia. The operator wants in particular to tackle this most profitable axis, thanks to its Frecciarossa ETR 500 trainsets and its “executive” class, ultra comfortable and equipped with a meeting room. “The arrival of this operator is important for us, especially with regard to the quality of their premium service. But it will not have the frequencies that we have, and this factor is essential for the business clientele “, defends the director of SNCF Voyageurs. With only five trains authorized to run in France for the launch of its operations, the Italian public company should not impact SNCF too much on this line.

Finally, to boost its business segment, the French company could count on the merger of Thalys and Eurostar. This merger should make it possible to optimize the use of the capital of the network infrastructure and offer more time flexibility to business travelers.