temporary visas for drivers cannot find a taker

Faced with the threat of empty shelves at Christmas, the government amended its immigration policy to grant up to 10,500 temporary work visas, including 300 for tanker drivers

Less than 10% of the 300 temporary visas offered by the United Kingdom to European drivers as part of the emergency program put in place to reduce gasoline shortages have found a taker, the government confirmed on Tuesday (October 5th).

In the morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had mentioned 127 visa applications, “it is 127, not 27” he had indicated on the BBC, disputing a figure initially given by the daily newspaper The Times. But the government then confirmed that it had only received 27 nominative visa applications.

“This is a global problem and we have been working closely for months with the industry to understand how to increase recruitment,” said a government spokesperson. “It is a fascinating illustration of the problem of the shortage”, had for his part declared Mr. Johnson, affirming that it was “global” and consequently affected other countries, but that it was worsened in the United Kingdom. United “by the force of the economic recovery”.





The situation in gas stations continued to improve slowly on Tuesday but 15% of them in London and the South East, the most affected regions, still had no fuel, according to professionals in the sector. On Monday, dozens of soldiers had been deployed to help ensure fuel deliveries.

For the past ten days, long queues have formed in front of gas stations in London and the south-east of England, facing supply problems due to a lack of truck drivers. There is a shortage of 100,000 according to professionals in the sector.

The situation is the latest consequence of the labor shortages caused by the pandemic and Brexit, with delivery problems also affecting supermarket shelves, fast food chains and even pubs. Faced with the threat of empty shelves at Christmas, the government amended its immigration policy to grant up to 10,500 temporary work visas, including 300 for tanker drivers.

The few registered applications are linked to the “short-term visas” offered by the government, according to the director of the Road Haulage Association, Rod Mckenzie. “People don’t want to come unless it’s a really attractive offer,” he explained in The Times, “You don’t give up a good paying job for a better paying job if it only lasts a few. month. “