Terra 360, the promise of recharging an electric car in less than 15 minutes

15 minutes or less to charge your electric car: that’s what ABB’s Terra 360 charger promises. This terminal can charge four cars simultaneously (which solves part of the accessibility of the terminals) and promises to charge your car in record time or almost. The German company communicates on an eloquent figure: 100 km of autonomy recovered in three minutes.

This terminal is of course intended for use in public places: parking of shopping centers, motorway area, gas station, etc. Its arrival on the European market is very close: end of 2021. It will extend to other regions of the world during 2022 (United States, Latin America and Asia).

On the usage side, this terminal is equipped with a lighting system that indicates the state of charging. Rather practical for the user who waits for a terminal to become free or for those who recharge their car. And as with traditional fuel stations, future customers will be able to add a 27-inch screen to broadcast advertising videos or photos.



